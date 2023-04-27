Funeral Service

For

Paul Louis Smith, 56

A resident of Third Street, The Grove, New Providence, The Bahamas and Formerly of Mastic Point, Andros, The Bahamas will be held at St Peters Baptist Evangelistic Church, Andros Avenue and Walton Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 28th April, 2023, 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle David S. Butler and he will be assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Internment will follow in The Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, Gladstone Road and John F Kennedy Drive, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Paul is predeceased by:

His Parents: Jane Thompson-Moultrie & Louis Smith

Brother: Harrison Moultrie

Sister: Angela Moultrie Fox

Nieces: Albertha Rolle & Sandra Moultrie

Nephews: Milton Morris, Carlton Smith and Diangelo Frazer

Precious memories will forever remain in the heart of:

His wife: Donnamae Smith

Step children: Chenique, Devon & Rodger

One Brother: Charles Moultrie

Seven Sisters: Veronica Moultrie, Euphemia Moultrie-Cartwright, Valerie Moultrie-Strachan, Shirley King-Clarke, Evangelist Zethamae Smith-Siebert, Idamae Smith, Stephanie Smith-Arnett & Emma Smith

Three sisters in law: Gloria & Antoinette Moultrie & Donna Smith

Five Brothers-in-law: Edwin Cartwright, Rodney Strachan, Richard Arnett, Ronald Clarke & Otto Siebert.

Nieces: Diane (Christopher) Love, Sabrina (Fritz) Bellot, Indianna Morris, Deborah (Eddison) Mackey, Marina (Jimmy) Farrington, Sherall Moultrie, Lorraine Cox, Shantell Smith, Nadia (Joseph) Foulks, Margaritta Martin, Malinda (Dewitt) Williams, Harrietta Moultrie, Glodeka Moultrie, Almartha (Micheal) Farrow, Charlene (Patterson) Percentie, Doramae Moultrie, Stacey (Gerard) Beneby, Sharlene Moultrie, Isadora (Jeffery) Simon, Anniska (Jermaine)Johnson, Roline Powe, Ismae Smith, Alfreda (Renard) Musgrove, Patrice St Gerade, Jessica Smith, Royann Hanna, Stephanai Whylly, Italia Deleveaux, Inza Flemming, Raquel Smith, Taksa (Phillip) Bethel, Keysanae Smith, Willimena Smith, Kim Knowles

Nephews: Sherman Moultrie, Elton Moultrie, Edward Moultrie, Deon (Lakeisha) Morris, Leon (Allison) Morris, Marvin (Landa) Moultrie, Kenneth (Alexis) Herious, Shawn Smith, Andrew Saunders, Eddison (Temika) Rolle, Robert Moultrie, Darrington Moultrie, Glenvino (Monique) Moultrie, Dovar (Yileidy) Moultrie, Jeff Hall, Jeffone Hall, Anthony Smith, Romano Deleveaux, Leonardo North, Lavado North, Wayne Curtis

Aunts: Dianne Beneby of Mastic Point Andros, Tiffany Smith McGeachy of Orlando Florida, Elaine Smith & Pricilla Fowler of Freeport Grand Bahama

Godchildren: Sherice Percentie & Raynisha Depuch

Ninety (90) Great Grand Nieces & Nephews & Fifteen Great-great-grand Nieces & Nephews

Cousins: Trudy, Patrice & Veronica Nixon, Glen, Olrise, Junior, Jenny & Cadella Nixon, Levenia Grant (Chinchie), Kimyllie, Yvette Smith, Crystal Smith, Tellisha Smith, Timia Smith, Quincy Smith, Sharmaine Smith, Orson Smith, Sean Smith, William Smith, Lyndon Smith, Curtis Fowler, Calvin Fowler, Indianna, Tyrone Fowler, Wayde Fowler, Hugh Fowler, Lucius Fowler, Ashton Fowler, Jr Fowler,Byron Fowler, Jerma Fowler, Cordy Dean, Duan, Kara Fowler, Monique Fowler, Elumae Beneby, Kevamae Beneby, Floramae Beneby, Lana Beneby, Tyronne Beneby, Troy Beneby, Keno Hanna, Kirklyn & Jammal Wilson, Abraham McGeachy, Arianna & Arlia Green, Marvin Smith, Dwight Smith, Berinita & James Oliver & Family, Virgie Capron & Family

Numerous Relatives & Friends: Joey Jolley & Family, Sherene Smith & Family, Carole Duncan & Family, Ray Depuch, Paulamae Helena Emma & Family, The Baillou Family, William Butler & Family, The Sands, Nixon Moultrie & Thompson Family from Whymess Bight Eleuthera, The Deveaux Family, The Rolle Clarke Curtis & Smith Family from Exuma, The Hanna Family from Acklins, Alvetha Black & Family, Melcine Dorsett & Family, The entire Family of Mastic Point Andros, The Ministry Of Public Works and Transport, The Stores Department of The Ministry Of Public Works & Transport, The Englerston and Third Street the Grove Communities.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on (TODAY) Thursday 27th April, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Friday 28th April, 2023 at St Peters Baptist Evangelistic Church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.