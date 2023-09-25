Funeral service for Paula Monica Darville Hanna, “Mother Darville”, 85 yrs., a resident of Fire Trail Road, will be held at Church of God of Prophecy, Palm Tree Avenue & Second Street, Coconut Grove, on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Bishop Anthony T. Roker, assisted by Pastor Cecil Knowles & other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Paula was predeceased by her Daughter, Casey Smith; Parents: Myrtis and Walter Darville, Harlington Hanna Sr.; Brothers: Kirk, Oliver and Walter Darville Jr.; Sisters: Pamela Darville Thurston, Gilda, Carlotta Darville and Sheryl Hanna; Grandsons: Lavardo Miller, Caleb Rose and Calvin (Kelly) Brown; Granddaughters: Cindi Smith and Elecia Rolle

Left to cherish her memories are her:

Sons: Calvin Brown, Steve Smith of Dolton Alabama, Hank Smith, Reed Smith, Wrescotte Bowe and Chord Bowe

Daughter: Connie Ginger Smith and Daughter Casey Smith

Brothers: Oman Darville, Dr. Harlington Hanna Jr. and Donnie Hanna

Sister: Mrs. Valerie Hanna Wells

Granddaughters: Georgette (Kendal), Utia, Angela, Beth, Sheikera, Paula (Samuel Jr.), Kaygele (Jipco), Shareed, Clarissa (Sandro), Michelle, Caitlyn, Shandi and Shervin others too numerous to mention

Grandsons: Calvin Brown Jr., De’Angelo, Stephano, Demetrius, Gully and Michael and others too numerous to mention

Great Grandchildren: Lavardo Jr., Chris Clarke Jr., VaShann, McKai, Lavaranique, Kaylique, Lavaranae, Petrel, Sarai, Malaysia, Mercedes, Megan, Tiara, Utia, Zion, Zamar, Rickayzjah, Ric’kaya, D’shantenique and others too numerous to mention

Numerous nieces and nephews including: Omeka (Philip), Okeisha (Joseph), Melissa, Virginia, Olivia, Shantria, Empress, Jennifer, Amira, Portiea (Cleveland), Dwayne, Dino (Denise), Carlo, Lynette (Dwayne), Cindyargo (Valentino) Solomon, Charles Jr., Oliver, Omar, Dennis, Terrance, Cazsna, Ananya and others too numerous to mention

Daughters-in-law: Hilda Brown (Caretaker), Janette Smith, Merylyn Smith and Charlene Smith

Sisters-in-law: Patrice, Dearly, Josephine Darville

Brother-in-law: Charles Thurston Sr.

Special relatives and friends including: Dr. Michael Darville and the entire Darville family, Roderick Rolle and Family, Ednal Rose and Family, Pastor Elmond King and Family, Officers and Members of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and Family, Sis. Antoinette Moss and Family, Bishop Anthony T. Roker and Family, Church of God of Prophecy Palm Tree Avenue, Pastor Terry Strap Gospel Truth Ministries International and Family, Pastor Rio Stuart and Family, Lennor Munroe and Family, Gertrude and Bernice Kemp and Family, Deborah Smith and Family, Mary Augustine and Family, Shirley White and Family, Paige Rahming and Family, Theresa Francis and Family, Shannon Johnson and Family, Preston Dames and Family, Hector, Harriet, Betty, Lana, Hazel and Family, Latoya Fawkes, Elvina Basden and Family, Dr. Eneia Theophilus and Family, Amos Rolle and Family, Ms. Frazier and Family, John Edgecombe (Bruno), Vincent Symonnette and Family, Lynden Sweeting and Family, Zendall Morley and Family, Brother Munroe and Family, Leferia Gaitor and Family, Myrtis Gaitor and Family, Jennifer Prescott and Family, The Hanna, Heastie, Tynes Families, Roynell and Shantesha Munroe, Susiemae Dorsette and Family, Vincent Ferguson and Family, the Williams Family, Charmaine Sears and Family, Irene Clarke and Family, Rachael Hamilton and Family, Javon Medical Center, Staff of Lyford Cay School, The Entire Coconut Grove, Fifth Street, Fire Trail Road, Southern Heights and Cowpen Road Community and others too numerous to mention.

Special thank you and mention to Bishop Anthony T. Roker, his late wife, Minister Michelle Rose Roker and the entire Church of God of Prophecy, Palm Tree Avenue family who she was very fond of and had a very close and loving relationship with.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.