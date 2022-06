Paula Rowena Roberts, 70 yrs., a resident of Queens Road, Nassau East, died at her residence on Friday, June 10, 2022.

She is survived by her 1 daughter: Chelsea Scippio of Jacksonville, Fl.; 1 son: Julio Roberts; 2 grandchildren: Cameron & Carter Scippio; 2 sisters: Elizabeth Roberts & Tania Roberts-fox; 3 brothers: Terrance, Antonius & Bruno Roberts; 1 aunt: Maryann Roberts; 1 uncle: Pastor Thomas Roberts; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.