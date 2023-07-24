Death Notice

For the late Ms. Paula Wilimae “Red Woman” Fountain, age 66years of Mason Addition, Nassau, Bahamas died on Wednesday, July 12th , 2023 at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Shirley Street.

She is survived by her Sons: Ricardo and Marvin Stubbs, Daughter-In-Law: Orita Brown Stubbs, Grand Daughters: Makiesha, Mikayla & Makia Stubbs, Great Grandsons: Makyo Stubbs and Rickquille Bethel and a host of other, relatives and friends.

Final Rites are entrusted to Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary, arrangements are being finalize and will be announced at a later date.