Paula Willamae Cartwright Fountain

Memorial Service

For the late PLP Stalwart Councilor Paula “Red Women” Willamae Cartwright Fountain age 66 years a resident of Mason Addition will be Held at the PLP Headquarters, Farrington Road Today’s Date Thursday 17th August 2023 at 2.00pm.

Final Rites and Burial

Final Rites and Burial for the late PLP Stalwart Councilor Paula “Red Women” Willamae Cartwright Fountain age 66 years a resident of Mason Addition will be held on Saturday August 19th, 2023, 11:00 am, at Our Lady of The Holy Souls Catholic Church, Deveaux Street, Nassau, Bahamas.

Officiating will be Father Jonathan Berdejo assisted by Priests of the Archdiocese and Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Beautiful memories will always be remembered in the hearts of her loving family Her Sons: Ricardo & Marvin Stubbs; Grandchildren: Makeisha, Makia & Mikayla Stubbs; Great grandsons: Makyo Stubbs & Rickquille Bethel; Brothers: Augustus Fountain and Larry Fountain of Plano, Texas; Sister: Laura “Pat’’ Turnquest; Nephews: Devaughn, Brandon and Omar Turnquest, Deshawn Symonette, Lawrence and Lemuel Fountain of Plano, Texas, Dominic & Asa Thompson, Quade Minnis of Port St. Lucie, FL, Reginald Minnis Jr., Hiram D. Thompson Jr. of Athens, Alabama, FL.; Nieces: Tameika Thompson-Watson, Tanya & Patrice Thompson, Cherisse Thompson-Lewis of Athens, Alabama, FL, Denise Minnis of Miami FL, Shannon Minnis of Port St. Lucie, FL.;Aunt: Millie Cartwright of Wabasso, FL; Sister In-Law: Emma Fountain of Plano, Texas, Cousins: Reginald (Annie) Minnis of Clarence Town, Long Island, Cynthia Lightfoot & Family, Earvin Cartwright of Wabasso Fl, Ray & Earle Cartwright of Wabasso, FL., Fay Cartwright-Williams of Atlanta, Ga, Vivian & Delores of Wabasso, FL, Leonia Beneby, Jackie Minnis, Yvonne Minnis of Wabasso, FL, Daryl Cartwright & Family of Newburgh, New York, Rodney & Leo Minnis; Godchild: Norissa Morris and a Host of Other Relatives & Friends: Rt. Hon Perry Gladstone Christie Former Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas & former MP of Farm Road/Centerville Constituency & Family, Rt Hon Phillip “Brave” Davis Prime Minster of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Late Hon. Bradley B.E. Roberts SC, JP & Family, Chairman of the Party Hon. Fredrick Mitchell M.P. Fox Hill, The Progressive Liberal Party, Hon. Jomo Campbell MP of Centreville, Members of the PLP Stalwart Consul, The Minnis, Taylor, Cartwright Families, The Fountain Family, The Valley Boy’s Junkanoo Group especially, The Beller Section (Killer Bees), The Staff and Faculty of C. R. Walker Senior High, Princess Fawkes (Principal), Administration, Teachers. Staff, Students, School Board & PTA, Orita Stubbs, Joann Brown & Family, East Street & Mason Addition Family, Rhonda and Kim Edgecombe & Family, Princess Ferguson & Family, Evanette Gardiner & Family, Betty Archer, Ricardo Jones, Ellen Johnson, Arthur Johnson, Sharon Armbrister, Eunice Smith, Elaine Rolle, Teurel Hutchinson, Sarahmae Rolle & Family, Irene Bannister, Deidre Davis, Joshua Rolle, Mark Johnson, Denzil Evans, Karen Davis and the Taylor Street Family and others to numerous to mention.

The Body will Repose at the Chapel of the Saints Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary #54 Blue Hill Road on Friday 18th August 2023 from 10.00am to 5.00pm. and at the Church on Saturday from 10.00am until service time.