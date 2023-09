Funeral Service for Paulette Camille Evans-McDonald, 47 yrs., a resident of Leeward Road, Imperial Park, will be held at Englerston Gospel Chapel, Cordeaux Avenue, on September 23rd 2023 at 11a.m.

Officiating will be Pastor Ricardo Turner. Cremation follows.

Left to cherish precious memories are her:

Parents: Tavis & Patsy Evans

Children: Elvardo Bain, Steffon Evans, Samia, Samantha & Samone McDonald

Daughter-In-Law: Shaquel Evans

Granddaughter: Sariyah Evans

Sister: Patronella Evans, Ethel Wright, Lakeisha Evans

Brothers: Randy Brown, Travis, Michael & Nigel Evans

Mother-In-Law: Janet McDonald

Sister-In-Law: Shawna McDonald

Brother-In-Law: Armando Forbes

Nieces & Nephews: Bryan & Keva Flowers, Terrance & Dee Evans, Oneil Evans, Alexis Woodside, Eryn Rolle, Theodore Bodie, Kelvin Evans Jr., Armando Jr. & Jayson Forbes

Grand Nieces & Nephews: Kameron & Kay’leah Flowers, Arabella Evans, Trinity Evans, Taylor Bodie, Clarissa Evans

Aunts: Curl Lewis, Jestina Russel, Jennie Davis, Maria Deleveaux, Arnette Davis, Annabelle Knowles

Uncles: Harcourt Davis, Daniel Kemp

And a host of other family members too numerous to name.

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE BEING HANDLED BY DEMERITTE’S FUNERAL HOME, MARKET STREET.