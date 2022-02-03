Celebrating the life of Pearline Eloise Bodie, 60 yrs., a resident of Silver Pine Close, Marshall Road, will be held at Breath of Life Seventh Day Adventist Church, Marshall Road, on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Carl Johnson, assisted by Pastor Kenny Deveaux.

She is survived by:

1 Son: Latroy Bodie Scott

1 Daughter in Law: CeCe Bodie Scott

1 Adopted Son: Romano Bodie

3 Grand Sons: Isaiah, Jonathan, & Seth

1 adopted granddaughter: Kaitlyn Bodie

3 Sisters: Shannon Seawell, Vanalisa Ferguson, & Donshurla Bodie

4Brother: Vandyke, Domonique, Sherlon & Ian Bodie

9 Nieces: Christina Jones, Shadell Forde, Eyisha Griffin, Vankisha Swain, Krystlin Rolle, Shamia, Trinity, D’khyla, & Candice Bodie

8 Nephews: Raynardo &Lernix Forde, Raychard Ferguson, Lachando, Tristian, Dominique, Daniel, & Jacob Bodie.

2 Sisters in Law: Tanya & Hope Bodie

1 Brother in Law Clarence Ferguson

3 Grand Nieces: Rysha Jones, Kristen Swack, & Leah Griffiin

7 Grand Nephews: Ricardo & Don Forde, Ryan Griffin, Christopher Swack, Zion & Shilo Bodie

2 Uncles: Isrea l& Carlton Bodie

1 Aunt: Dotlyn Bodie

A host of other relatives & friends including the entire Bodie & Gaitor family, Raquel Watkins & family, Cardinal Scott & family, Shanique Bodie, Rico Jones, Derrio Griffin, Kathumel Mckenzie Lloyd, Nurse Shanique Mackey, Pastor Rochell Moss Wilson, Yvonne Griffith the entire Breath of Life SDA, PMH Operating Theatre family and everyone and loved her.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 9-3:00 p.m. on Saturday.