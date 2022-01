Pearline Eloise Bodie, 60 yrs., a resident of Silver Pine Close, Marshall Road died at her residence on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

She is survived by her 1 son: Latroy Bodie-Scott; 3 sisters: Shannon Seawell, Vinalisa Ferguson & Donhurla Bodie; 4 brothers: Vandyke, Sherlon, Domonique & Ian Bodie; 1 adopted son: Romano Bodie; 3 grandchildren: Isaiah, Jonathan & Seth Bodie; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.