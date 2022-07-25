Pediatric vaccine rollout starts Thursday

Shortly after receiving 24,000 doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said the government will begin rolling them out this Thursday.

Children, ages five to 11, are eligible for the doses, which were donated from France and facilitated through the COVAX Facility.

“We will start our initial preparation here in New Providence and then into Grand Bahama and then to our Family Islands,” Darville said.

“We are excited. Many families have been asking for it. We believe that it will play a pivotal role in the opening of our schools and the expansion of the kids coming into next semester.”

Darville stressed that the vaccine, Pfizer, is voluntary.

“These are pediatric doses and there has to be consent from the parents,” he said.

“So, there is a very robust protocol that is currently in place that we will be able to do this seamlessly, where the parent is directly involved, where the vaccine can be administered at any one of our vaccination sites, including schools, with the relevant guardian at the time the vaccine is administered.

“I want to make it very clear, we are not going into schools to do mass vaccinations of children.

“This must be consented to by the parent and the parent will be directly involved in the administering of the vaccine, along with our pediatricians here in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who was on hand at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Saturday when the vaccines arrived, said he was elated.

“Children get very ill from this infection,” he said.

“The fact that they can be vaccinated now will prevent serious illness for them and perhaps fatalities. So, I am so elated that we have it.”

As of July 16, a total of 169,375 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit The Bahamas in March 2020. As of July 23, there have been more than 36,000 reported cases and more than 800 deaths.

There were 430 active cases at the time, with 47 people in hospital with COVID.