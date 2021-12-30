Memorial Service for PEETRICK DUNCOMBE, age 39 years of Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Elder Ellison Delva.

Left to cherish his memories are his children: Jailin Fowler, Benjamin Duncombe and Aleeiah Duncombe; parents: Donnamae Hall and Peter and Gwendolyn Duncombe; maternal grandmother: Maydone Rahming; siblings: Shenique Burrows, Jed Fowler, Javon Clarke (Lisa), Jenel Duncombe and Pastor Keith Kemp (Elder Eljamona); nephews and nieces: Teneko Rolle, Janessa Farquarhson, Ronald, Ellis Jr., Jacobe and Jelisa Clarke, Faith and Grace Kemp; aunts: Linda Fitzgerald, Maduline Martin, Rev. Merian E. Roberts, J.P., Althamise (Libby) Duncombe and Lorina Pennerman; grandaunts: Mavis Woods, Miriam Johnson, Marilyn, Susan, Syblene and Goldie Duncombe; uncles: Barry, Leonard and Larry Hall, Frank Saunders, David Duncombe, Donald Weir and Edward Evans; granduncles: Ellison and Nicholas Johnson, Leonard Scott, Rev. Wendel and Jonathon Duncombe; cousins: Raquel, Serigo “Chucky” and Shawn Penn, Spartacus Higgins, Barry Hall Jr, Brandon Hall, Nadia Demeritte, Shanite Barry, Rashad Butler, Sonovia and Shacoy Mullings, Shameka Rolle, Larrinique Jones, Shannon “Ducky” Johnson, Dameilia Butler, Monique Bowe, Carla Clare, Adrian and Shawn Scott, Joseph, Melba, Enith, Victoria, Sindy and Sharon Johnson, Brendalee Ferguson, Annalee Antenor, Sheryl Rodgers, Meredith, Johnwayne, Troy, Mark, Marvin, Fabian, Kent, Tiffany, Jason, Faye and Jermaine Johnson. Sharon Ferreira, Rodney, Kent and Van Kerr, Shavonne Cononley, Bernadine Toppin, Paula, and Carla Rahming, Sharon Wrice, Shannon White, Sherene Saunders, Gordon and Earl Roberts, Brian Newbold, Merian ‘Ree’ Bastian, Clara Pinder, Kevinique, Jovan, Trent, Marliya, Unique and Dr. Egreta Carey, Shanice (Charles) Johnson, Joshua Pennerman, Raquel (Trevor) Johnson, Thelma, Vernon (Kavel), Kenon (Johniqua) and Shawn (Kindesha) Evans; friends and acquaintances: Deon Rahming, Branville Stuart, Adam, Raymond Bowleg, Wendall Francis, Sparkle Fowler, Jacklyn Colebrooke, Stacy Forbes, Madeline Stubbs, Vanessa Feaster, Stacey Rolle, Vivienne Pritchard, Melba Lightbourne, Elder Ona Stubbs and Family, Lisa Clarke and family, Lillian Forbes and family, the staff of Innovative Waves Ltd. and Gold Rock Concrete Product.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.