Funeral Services for the Late PEGGY ELEANOR WILCHCOMBE age 74 years of #2 Belvedere Village, South Bahamia, Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Community at Heart Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy, Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. Franklin M. Ferguson, J.P., National Bishop, assisted by Bishop Dr. George E. Thompson and Bishop Rudolph Arthur. Interment will follow in West End Public Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Letitia (Andrew) Brown and Dwyla (Shylock) Edwards; grandchildren: Judah, Silas and LifeDrew Brown and Shylock II, Shyron and Shammah Edwards; mother: Sister Rowena Saunders; sisters: Maxine (Bishop Rosevelt) Rolle, Janet (Fredrick) Russell, Kathleen Saunders, Pauline (Wellington) Vincent, Gartrell Saunders and Kenice (Pastor Cory) Adderley; brothers: Felix (Marilyn) Saunders, Phillip Saunders and Moses (Dionne) Saunders; nieces and nephew: Monique (Adrian) Sands, Vanessa and Cathy Saunders, Carol Green, Tamisa (Hartley) Smith, Phillip Saunders Jr., Alexandria (Mark), Rogann and Marcien Rolle, Anthony Russell, Nicole (Davy) Gibson, Devard (Danelle), Demarco and Monisha Saunders, Jarrid and Vashawn (Erissa) Saunders, Selina, Destiny, Kamia and Cory Jr. Adderley. Mawanna (Gary), Carolyn (Roger), Ethel, Tabitha, Delores, Marilyn, Gina (Perez), Andrew (Liz), Patricia Ward, Roger, Kenvitt, Leon, Jerry (Olga), Ruth, Naomi, Donna, Christopher (Elaine), Anson (Sophia), Michael (Autherine), Cestina Fisher-Ferguson, Phillip (Diane), Ceola Dupuch, Trevor Fisher, Brenda Ramsey, Loylean (Phillip), Lesa, Lauralee (Brian), Laurianne (Tyrel), Carolyn (Daniel), Eric Jr. and Gary; numerous family and friends including: Marilyn Seymour, Donald and Betty McCartney, “Vinnie and Ri”, Clarice Taylor, Dr. Leviticus Rolle, neighbors at Belvedere Villas, members and followers of the Lewis Yard Ministry, ALL the former members and followers of the COGOP Mahogany Street, her many god children, Bishop Frank and Sis. Rovena, Pastor Cedric and the LCC Family, The Edwards Family, Clarence Heild and all her “sons” from the Columbus Home for Boys and numerous friends and relatives.

Viewing will be held at Community at Heart Tabernacle Church of God of Prophecy, Coral Road on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.