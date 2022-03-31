Obituaries

Peggy Laverne Burrows

Peggy Laverne Burrows, aged 57, of Incense Court, Eastwood Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, March 26th, 2022.

She is survived by her Sisters: Melissa Burrows-Bonaby and Kennice Burrows, Nina Johnson, and Valerie Burrows; Brothers: Dennis, Colin, Carlo and Huwitt Burrows; Aunts: Hazel Jupp, Barbara Rahming, Patrica & Keva Bain; Uncle: Kelly Burrows; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

