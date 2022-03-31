Peggy Laverne Burrows, aged 57, of Incense Court, Eastwood Estates, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, March 26th, 2022.

She is survived by her Sisters: Melissa Burrows-Bonaby and Kennice Burrows, Nina Johnson, and Valerie Burrows; Brothers: Dennis, Colin, Carlo and Huwitt Burrows; Aunts: Hazel Jupp, Barbara Rahming, Patrica & Keva Bain; Uncle: Kelly Burrows; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.