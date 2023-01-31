Pelican Bay Resort unveils latest upgrade

After spending $4 million to renovate 48 of its suites, Pelican Bay Resort hosted a reception at the property on Friday and allowed specially invited guests to tour the rooms.

Among the officials present were Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey.

“With these renovations done, 75 percent of our rooms [were] renovated in the last five years,” said Pelican Bay’s General Manager Magnus Alnebeck.

“The rooms have been refurbished from top to bottom with all new appliances, furnishings and more, and nearly all of them are already occupied.”

The canal-front, independent up-market boutique hotel features 183 units.

Pelican Bay was purchased by Wundt AS, a private investment company based in Norway, and Alnebeck was appointed as GM in March 2005.

Alnebeck said the resort has weathered many storms and stayed open.

“We don’t close down at Pelican Bay,” he said. “We have stayed open in Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Dorian and we have stayed open during COVID. Pelican Bay does not receive any government subsidy and we still keep on going and going.

“That’s how we operate and we are very proud of the reputation that we’ve gained.”

Alnebeck noted that it is with the support of the Grand Bahama community and residents in the wider Bahamas that the property has survived.

“We appreciate you because, without you, this place would be closed,” he said.

Alnebeck thanked Cooper for his support and encouraged him to see how quickly he could get the neighboring property (Grand Lucayan hotel) sold and operational.

“We need it open,” Alnebeck said.

A deal between the government and Electra American Hospitality Group for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan fell through last year. The government is now seeking another buyer for the property.

“We are working diligently to secure the right partner for the neighboring hotel,” said Cooper, as he addressed the guests.

“But I am delighted, Magnus, that you’ve renovated the 48 suites and I understand 24 of them are going to be extended stays.

“This is good news, because we hope to relaunch Grand Bahama as an innovation product, with the hope of attracting ‘techies’ to the island who might decide to make it their home for several months at a time.

“We hope to begin this process next week as we visit Canada and talk about tech-tourism. I hope Pelican Bay will be the beneficiary of many of these extended stays.”

Cooper said Pelican Bay’s renovations signal management’s confidence in Grand Bahama’s economy.

“I want you to know that the executives in the Ministry of Tourism share that optimism,” he said.

“This is a proud day for Grand Bahama and for Pelican Bay. You are raising the bar and I want to thank you for doing just that.”

Cooper congratulated Alnebeck and the team at Pelican Bay, and pledged the Ministry of Tourism’s continued support.

Co-Owner of DonCar Hospitality Management Services Carmel Churchill said Pelican Bay’s renovated suites are an added feature to room occupancy on the island.

“We are excited [by] the motivation, focus and all the attention that is being given to Grand Bahama at this time,” Churchill said.

“Pelican Bay certainly lives up to its name the ‘happy hotel’ in Grand Bahama. They don’t just talk the talk, they walk it, and that is a good thing.”

Churchill added, “Coming off a very high promotional season throughout the United States and Europe with the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Grand Bahama was a focus point in this mission.”

She believes Pelican Bay’s opening is a “great follow-up message” for the traveling community.

“So, not only is Grand Bahama open for business, but we are open with new things,” Churchill said.

“We encourage persons who have been sitting on the sideline to come and enjoy what Grand Bahama has to offer because when you take a closer look, we are looking good.”