LifestylesPulse

Penelope selected to wear Teen Universe Bahamas crown

To represent The Bahamas at Teen Universe in Madrid, Spain

Photo of Shavaughn Moss Shavaughn Moss Send an email July 22, 2022
149 2 minute read
Penelope Lightbourne, 16, has been selected Teen Universe Bahamas. She will represent The Bahamas at the international Teen Universe pageant in Madrid, Spain, scheduled for February 22-March 1, 2023. PHOTO: TEEN UNIVERSE BAHAMAS

Penelope Lightbourne, 16, has donned the Teen Universe Bahamas crown.

She will represent The Bahamas at the international Teen Universe pageant in Madrid, Spain, scheduled for February 22-March 1, 2023.

No matter how she assumed the title, Penelope looks at the opportunity as a “blessing.”

Penelope who had entered a previous teen pageant, and did not win said she felt something was missing and that she was meant to do something great in her community. With that thought she approached her mom Jheaneale Marshall about returning to competition because she felt she could claim the top prize. As she spoke to her mom about it, they got the call from Teen Universe Bahamas officials about selecting her for the title.

“It was kind of weird because that day I wanted to do the same pageant again because I wanted to win. I was talking to my mom and said I could really win and that same day, a few hours later I got a call saying they were offering me the crown,” said Penelope.

She said she took it as a sign from God for the opportunity to continue to raise awareness about her platform, autism awareness.

The teenager said the Teen Universe pageant also fits her ideals.

“I have a lot to offer, and I’m willing to work towards that.”

She was also excited when they told her the international pageant would be in Spain.

“When they told me, it was in Spain I said yes. I love to see the world and explore. It was a win, win.”

Penelope is uncertain what other prizes she would be given.

Her advice to anyone is if they have a chance to make a difference, even if it’s small, to do their best to strive for it.

“You can do it once you put the work in and that was obvious with me. I was able to stick with my goal,” she said.

Penelope was selected for the title, based on observation of her performance in a previous pageant, according Oswald Ellis, Teen Universe Bahamas national director.

After months of searching and following the two recent national teen pageants, the Teen Universe Bahamas directors decided that Penelope would be the best candidate to wear the Teen Universe Bahamas crown.

Ellis described the teen as a “gem” and a “rare find.”

“It is almost an impossible task to find a young lady that is focused and goal-oriented, respectful and eager to learn new things and lend her support when needed,” said Ellis.

Penelope, an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma student at Lyford Cay International School volunteers for beach clean-ups and Club Gambier (tutoring students).

She has collaborated with Dunkin Donuts to raise funds for children on the autism spectrum, to assist with therapy.

A former resident of Grand Bahama, in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Penelope volunteered with Hands for Hunger to help provide meals to residents affected and displaced after the storm.

She also models and participates in athletics and has over 31,000 followers on Tik Tok.

Photo of Shavaughn Moss Shavaughn Moss Send an email July 22, 2022
149 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Shavaughn Moss

Shavaughn Moss

Shavaughn Moss joined The Nassau Guardian as a sports reporter in 1989. She was later promoted to sports editor. Shavaughn covered every major athletic championship from the CARIFTA to Central American and Caribbean Championships through to World Championships and Olympics. Shavaughn was appointed as the Lifestyles Editor a few years later.

Related Articles

Photo of Ashanti and Robin Thicke Rock

Ashanti and Robin Thicke Rock

July 22, 2022
Photo of Robin Thicke has ‘stuff’ in the works: Singer says he’s always working on new music

Robin Thicke has ‘stuff’ in the works: Singer says he’s always working on new music

July 22, 2022

Lots of thunder for ‘Thor’, but more love for ‘Crawdads’

July 22, 2022
Photo of The ‘closeted disease’

The ‘closeted disease’

July 19, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker