People living and operating on crown land on Carmichael Rd. given 14 days to clear out

People who are unlawfully operating and living on a tract of cleared land in the Carmichael Road area were given 14 days to desist their violations before authorities move in and take action, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe announced today.

“That’s 14 days from today. That’s the mission I gave the commodore,” Munroe said during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Munroe, along with officials from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Department of Immigration and others, toured the area this morning.

“The issues travel from persons previously homeless, living in converted school buses and trailers on the property to persons illegal clearing and constructing structures without the ministry’s approval on public land,” Munroe said.

He added that there are also allegations of people with private grants exceeding the extent of their grants, clearing land without proper permission in a pine forest.

The minister said one of the more worrying findings was an illegal firing range.

“We will stop the trespassing on public land and environmental violations,” Munroe said.

“We are giving the transgressors 14 days to desist from their trespassers and their violations before operations commence.

“…If you are breaching the law, my best advice to you is to be complaint and do not challenge law enforcement. This land is public land. It belongs to all Bahamians. The government is very serious about environmental protection. We are very serious about preserving the pine forest. We are very serious about restoring what has been lost.

“So, if you’re doing it, you need to stop it. If you do not stop it, then we intend to stop you.”

The minister said some remedies will be criminal and some remedies will be civil.

“If you break the law to make money, the proceeds of your crime are subject to seizure and forfeiture.”