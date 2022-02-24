Home going service for Percival Earl “Percy”/ “Geeche” Johnson 83 of Harbour Island will be held at Wesley Methodist Church Harbour Island on Saturday 26th February, 2022 at 11:30AM. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. J. Marie Neilly assisted by Bishop Rev. Samuel Higgs Interment will follow at St. Catherine’s Cemetery Harbour Island.

HIS FOUND MEMORIES WILL ALWAYS BE CHERISHED BY: His dedicated & loving wife of 30 years: Mrs. Dorothy Moss-Johnson. Daughter: Raynell (Walter) Johnson-Miller. Grand Children: Raheem (Awenitra) Johnson, Raylonda & Raykeem Miller.Adopted Children: Kayleaser (Peter Deveaux-Isaacs), Michelle, Ferdinand “Nelson”, Leslie, Enid (Fabian Stuart), Kenva “Kitty”, Alexanderia Darville & Yori Carroll. Brothers: David/Shelto (Patricia), Sterling/Mack, Harold (Dawkin), John (Patrina), Paul (Roseann), Joseph (Lori), Casper (Cheryl), Antonious (Kimberley) & Eardley (Debbie) Johnson. Sisters: Ellen Johnson-Gray, Elizabeth (Thomas) Johnson-Higgs, Wilhelmina Johnson-Jordan and Paulette (Gregory) Johnson-Higgs. In-Laws: Henry “H.L.” (Sharon) Rolle, Ethelmae Moss, Christine Rolle, Ethel Gibson, Joseph “Joe” Roberts & Henrietta Butler. Nephews (Numerous): Thirty (36) Nieces (Numerous): Forty (42) Other Relative and Friends: The Community of Harbour Island:The Lighthouse Church of God Family, The Wesley Methodist Church Family, The Blessed Sacrament Church Family, Staff at The Harbour Island Clinic, The Johnson Family in Harbour Island and Florida, The Moss family, The Roberts Family, The Rolle Family, The Darville Family, The Malcolm Family, The Cleare Family, The Higgs Family, The Stuart Family, The Eldon Family, The Newbold Family, The Barry Family, The Arahna Family, The Thompson Family, The Imlach Family, The McQueen Family, The Fairweather Family, The Saunders Family, The Percentie Family, The Albury Family, The Communities of North Eleuthera & South Eleuthera, The Wesley Methodist Church Family, The Royal Bahamas Police Force Family, The Taxi Drivers of Eleuthera Family.

The body will repose at Curtis Memorial Mortuary 5th St. & Robinson Rd. on Thursday at 10:00AM – 4:00PM.