Funeral Service for MR. PEREZ “DOUGH BOY” FELTON JOFFRE, age 49 years # 50 Espom Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Community At Heart Tabernacle Church Of God Of Prophecy, Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Keith B. Palmer Sr. assisted by Pastor Barry B. Morris, Minister Eudean Hamilton and Minister Barbara Gray. Interment will follow at the Grand Bahama Memorial Park #2, Frobisher Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Precious and Fond Memories of Perez are left to be cherish in the hearts of his Daughter: Paryz Joffre; Son: Perez Felton Joffre Jr.; Mother: Hazel (Evanis) Hamilton-Alfonso; Adopted Father: Paul Darville; Brothers: Kenric, Troy, Feraldo, Ondre, and Kaylin Joffre; Sisters: Zanifa Darville, Nicola Joffre, and Felicia (Chad) Laing; Special Friend: Eleanne Rodriguez; Niece: Destiny, Kianna, Kayden, and Saniah Joffre; Nephews: Kenric Joffre Jr., Marcario Deal, Chase, and Chazyn Laing; Aunts: Sylvia, and Naomi Hamilton, Oslie (Willis) Grant) Monique (Rev. Ronald) Gardiner, Sandra Gray, Alvira (Dr. Leon) Higgs; Uncles: Cyril (Claudine) Joffre, Franklyn (Marsha) Thompson, Calford (Ruth) Hamilton, Terrance, and Stanley Hamilton and Hon. Dr. Michael Darville; Grandaunt: Effie Hall; Cousins: Lynn (Dr. Bettin) Greene, Janice (Rev. Wilton) Stubbs, Audra (Ralph) Albury, Natasha (Edison) Clarke, Levaughn Hamilton, Maxwell (Sharon), Wondell (Brenda), Robert (Patsy), Bertram (Karen), Lynton (Nicky), Nathan (Jessica), Beatrice, Randy, Tyrone, Murrick, Darren, Derek, Shaniqua, Georgiana, David, and Rubin Campbell, Patranella (Clarence) Smith, Kimeko (Dwayne) Gregory, Kaytisa (Kenrick) Major, Pastor Dr. Shirley (Daniel) Calcano, Michael Hamilton, Nika (Wayne) Gardiner, Lashaina (Mark) Handfield, Paul (Melanie), Portia, Rebecca and Andy, Ernestine, Dave, Gerard (Tiffany), Lynden (Anita), Sophia, and Joseph Jr. (Tyrina) Moxey, Dr. Linda Moxey-Brown, Hyacinth (Frederick) Clarke, Casilda (Edgory) McPhee, Yvette, Vallence, and Selena Fenty, Sonia (Maurice) Crayton, Karen Joffre Joanne (Dr. Kelly) Kramp, Kevin (Ormonique), Sony, Wilhemina, Araminta, Tyrone, Eddison, Gregory and Omease Joffre, Raquel (David) Brown, Shantel, Elliot, Tyiesha, Mario and Justice Thompson, Suzette, Siviane, Karen, Maria, Lynette, Bridgette, Gregory, Warren, and Tyrone Adderley, Philip and Tanya Hall, Tony and Alice Missick, Clyde Cornish and Brenda Missick; Close Relatives and Friends including: Tabitha, Stephanie (Earl) Bowe, Tashauna Woodside, Dericka Miller, Julie Anderson, Jody Pratt, Terrell And Travis Wilmott, Darrald, Dwayne, Micheal A.K.A. “Local Sterling”, G.O., Alfred “Purple”, Prince, Marcus, Barrington, Christina Delancy, Deloris Hamilton, Pasty Rollins, Moxey family, Missick family, Hamilton family, Delancy family, Jenny Cooper and family, Outten family, Forbes family, Wilchcome family, Mayfield Park family, Staff at Capricorn Lounge, Williams Town Crew, Pastor Keith B. Palmer and family, Pastor Barry B. Morris and family. Special thanks to the Management and Staff at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.