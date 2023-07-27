Obituaries

PERRY GILBERT RUSSELL

Funeral Service for the Late PERRY GILBERT RUSSELL age 58 years of Crown Haven, Abaco, Bahamas will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at End Time Harvest Church, Crown Haven, Abaco. Officiating will be Bishop Tyrone Mills, Assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in the Crown Haven Public Cemetery, Abaco.

He is survived by his daughters: Sharlyn and Perdisha Russell; son: Perry Russell Jr.; sisters: Ruth Farquharson, Doreen Mills, Ethel Clement, Norma Russell, Naomi Russell, Taryn  Mulligans, and Uleise Russell; brothers: Jayson Sand, Clifford, Benjamin, and Carol Russell; grandchildren: Shylah Davis, Serenity, Cam’Ron, Jaenard, Dakota Russell, and Leron Laying Jr.; brothers in-law: Bishop Tyrone Mills, Huqlin Mullins and Mitchell Farquharson; sister-in-law: Sharlene Russell; nieces and nephews: Roslyn Butler, Necole Pinder, Tiffany Johnson, Tyronia Evans, Ticoya and  Tedrone Mills, crystal Tate, Latoya Russell, Tanjinka Gardner, Zonvia Hepburn, Sheridawn Heild,  T’Shea, Anecia, Akera, Destiny, Deznine, and Anna Russell, Linda, Zsaza, Dava and Miriam  Octavia; nephews: Tyrone and Sterling Pinder, Mark Sawyer and David Clement. Jermaine and Travon  Mills, Christopher and Valentino Russell, Devron and Dominic Mills, Robert Stuart Jr., Stephen,  Kareem and Akeem Mills, Tevin, Toryen Tianno, Brean Russell Justin, Carol Jr., Demetrae and  Treavon Russell; aunts: Annie Williams, Nathalie Johnson, and Alma Branch; uncle: George Russell; numerous other relatives and friends including:Mr. James Rolle and family, Cardinal McIntosh,  Mrs. Rachel McIntosh and family Joseph Russell and family, Curry family, Russell family, Butler  family, the McIntosh family, The former Prime Minister the Hon. Herbert Alexander Ingram, Minister Kirk Cornish and family, Minister Darren Henfield, Robert Stuart, Mr. Winston Rolle, Mr.  Kevin Ingram, Kingsman Steven Rolle, Rashard Russell, Bradford Colebroke, Burrows family, Mills  family, Mr. Joseph Curry, Mr. Calsey Cornish, Mr. Oscar Thomas, Mr. Mount Basset, the Parker  family, The entire communities of little Abaco, Appreciation and much gratitude are extended to the  entire Anglican Church family, End Time Harvest Church family, Grand Cay and Grand  Bahama. 

Viewing will be held at End Time Harvest Church, Crown Haven, Abaco on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.

