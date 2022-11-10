Memorial service for Perry Johnson, 68 yrs., a resident of North Rosalind Street, will be held at Johnson Park Seventh Day Adventist Church, Farrington Road on Sunday, November 13th 2022 at 10 am. Officiating will be Pastor Jamal Franklyn and Various Elders.

Left to cherish his memory are his son: Perry Jardon Johnson Jr.; granddaughter: Ameerah Grace Johnson; Aunt: Joyce Strachan, family of the late James Mackey (Janice)nieces: Phillipa, LaTeisha, Janice, Michella Walkine, Michaela Johnson, nephews, Michael Jr., Keno Sr., Keno Jr., Thurman Johnson, Stephen Johnson and Andrew Johnson; grandnieces and grandnephews: Shantice, Shyreik, Jordan, Arianna, Chase, Lionel, Malachi and Latrelle; cousins: Patrick and Anthony Ferguson, Gary Ferguson (Stephanie), Godfrey Ferguson (Karen), Terrance Outten (Sarah), Trevor Cox, Charlene Mackey, Gail, Gregory, Janet, Moya and Hugh Strachan, Yvette Thompson and Michelle Pelecanos, Collin Turnquest (Donna), Ingrid Major, Cheryl Whynms, Darlene Gibson, Deborah Brown (Keith), Lisa Curry, Sandra Carey, Sheila Whylly, and Jennifer Ferguson, Sonia and Betty Ferguson, Rosalie and Willamae Bethel, Anthony Allen, Sheila Armbrister (Reginald), Melissa Allen; Numerous other relatives and friends including: Mrs. Roselee Dean and family, Mr. Clifford Thurston, Brother Dennis McPhee, Brother Vincent Simms, Pastor Jamal Franklyn of Johnson Park Seventh day Adventist Church, the Doctors, Nurses and Medical Staff of the Male Orthopedic Ward of the PMH.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.

