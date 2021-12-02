Funeral Announcement

Funeral Service for the late Perry Omar Scavella age 47 years of Anthurium Ave, Garden Hills #2 will be held on Saturday, December 4th 2021, at 10:00 a.m at Zion Baptist, East and Shirley Street, Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens , Soldier Road. Officiating will be Rev. T. G. Morrison Assisted by Rev. Ulric Smith II, Rev. Anthony Sampson and other Associate Ministers/Deacons/Evangelists.

The service will broadcast LIVE on Facebook on VIRTUAL FUNERALS BAHAMAS CHANNEL 2 – use the following link *@https://www.facebook.com/VFfunerals2.* The service will go live at 9:50 a.m.

Left to Cherish Precious Memories are his Mother: Verlyn Scavella Sister: Dr. Arnette Scavella Brother: Gary Scavella Sister-in-law: Aanica Scavella. Nieces and Nephew: Gianna, Gary Scavella Jr. and Ernica Pratt Uncles and Spouses: Enoch and Sheila Ferguson, Kirkwood and Sophia Ferguson, Alphege and Gaynell Ferguson and Nelson Ferguson. Aunts and Spouses: Marilyn and Felix Saunders, Janice and Alphonso Edgecombe, Maxine and Edward Armbrister, Idamae Diane Ferguson, Myrtle and Elva Scavella. Cousins and Spouses; Robert and Georgette Scavella, Douglas and Murietta Scavella, Allison Scavella,, Debra Scavella, Marjorie and Melvin Miller, Henry Jr. Scavella, Dr. Alphonso and Joelee Edgecombe. Alice and Leonardo Newbold, Melissa Nicholas, Melody Edgecombe, Shenika and Maricael Maura, Enoch Jr.and Alexis Ferguson, Elroy and Francetta Ferguson, Monique and Adrian Sands, Vanessa and Cathy Saunders, Miltonia Armbrister, Edward Jr. and Brittany Armbrister, Maxime and Erin Armbrister, Linkcoya Ferguson-Smith, Linkwood Ferguson III, Anton Ferguson, D’Keino Saunders, Ashley Ferguson, Kirkwood Jr., Brandon and Tristin Ferguson, Eliya Ferguson, Diedre Smith, Eloise and Shenique Scavella. Step Grand Mother: Deaconess Reatha Ferguson Grand Aunt: Emmalita Scavella, Marina Moss, Althea Ferguson and Anginette Walkine Other Relatives: Children of; Joseph and Sybil Ferguson, Donald and Althea Ferguson, Kermit and Doreen Williams, Wilbert and Vivian Moss, Cleveland and Pam Walkine, Emmalita Scavella, Marina Moss and Anginette Walkine, Arnold and Mildred Farquharson. Garden Hills#2 Family and Friends: The McKenzie, Stubbs, Deal, Carter and Moss families, Dexter Moss, Prescott Deleveaux, Latario Edgecombe, Kevin Brunson, Darrel Moss, Lakeisha Stuart, Ricardo Rolle, Dino Stubbs, Dr. Conville Brown, Nurse Celeste King, Pastor T. G. Morrison, Rev. Anthony Sampson, Rev. Ulrich Smith and the Zion Baptist Church family, Members of the Bahamas National Youth Choir, The Cabbage Hill Crooked Island Community, Staff at Inland Revenue, Staff of Bahamas Heart Center and other friends too numerous to mention. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Rest View Mortuary.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.