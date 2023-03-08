Obituaries
PERRY ROMEL WALLACE
PASTOR PERRY ROMEL WALLACE age 75 of Yametto Drive off Soldier Road died at his residence on Friday 24th February, 2023.
He is survived by his Wife: Marjorie Wallace; Daughters: Antoinette Johnson, Daphne Shearer, Rochelle Sealy, Yhomick McKinney and Patrelle Miller; Son: Pastor Anthone Wallace; Sister: Oralece Lumpkin of Lake Worth, Florida; Brothers: Cecil, Bursill and Winston Wallace; 22 Grandchildren, 5 Great-grandchildren; Sons-in-law: Julian Johnson, Pastor Ron Shearer, Charles Sealy II, Talbot McKinney Sr., and Montgomery Miller; Daughter-in-law: Marissa Wallace; and a host of other relatives and friends.
