PERRY ROMEL WALLACE

PASTOR PERRY ROMEL WALLACE age 75 of Yametto Drive off Soldier Road died at his residence on Friday 24th February, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Marjorie Wallace; Daughters: Antoinette Johnson, Daphne Shearer, Rochelle Sealy, Yhomick McKinney and Patrelle Miller; Son: Pastor Anthone Wallace; Sister: Oralece Lumpkin of Lake Worth, Florida; Brothers: Cecil, Bursill and Winston Wallace; 22 Grandchildren, 5 Great-grandchildren; Sons-in-law: Julian Johnson, Pastor Ron Shearer, Charles Sealy II, Talbot McKinney Sr., and Montgomery Miller; Daughter-in-law: Marissa Wallace; and a host of other relatives and friends.

