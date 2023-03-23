Funeral service for thelate Peter Alexander Frazier aged 61 of Nassau East Blvd., will be held on Saturday, 25th March 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Edmond Street, off Dolphin Drive. Officiating will be Brother Henry Moxey.

Left to reflect on the life memory of Peter are, Wife: Nadine Frazier; Sons: Alexter, Rashad and Dion Frazier; and Owen Bain; Daughters: Yasnique Petra Frazier and Nakia Bain; Grandchildren: Keon, Kenna, Azuri, Imani and O’Shun; Brothers: John and Paul Frazier Sr.; Sisters: Audrey Dean and Antoinette Fernander; Aunt: Deloris Fernander; Daughter-In-Law: Keniece Frazier; Mother-In-Law: Betty Rahming; Sisters-In-Law: Flossiemae Frazier, Patricia Glinton, Antoinette Munnings, Jacqueline Rahming, and Catherine Farquharson and their families; Brothers-In-Law: Cleo, Clifford and Jerry Rahming and their families; Nieces: Mable Miller, Monalisa Roberts, Monique Fernander, Tameka Forbes, Samantha, Judy and Tiara Frazier, Kendra Jones, Rayann Leu Brunson, Meres Miller, Iesha White, Keyon Leu Brunson, Shandera and Simone Russell, Lakera, Jennifer and Danzera Miller, Deandera Fernander; Nephews: Robert Jones, Marco Roberts Sr. and Jr., Dennis Miller, Anthony Forbes, Kevin Leu Brunson, Mario and Javarius Frazier, Johann Miller, Romeal Russell Sr. and Jr., Paul Frazier Jr., Cameron Jones, Michael Roberts, Kyrie Leu Brunson, Renaldo Russells, D’evante Fernander, Daveon Deveaux, Toni Forbes, Marcus Roberts, Renaldo Sweeting, Davino and Davintrio Dickerson; Cousins: Bishop Delton Fernander, Commission of Police Clayton Fernander, Dexter Fernander, Alex Carey, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Davis, Raymond, Graylyn and Lynden Frazier, Ruth, Violet, Dorel, Rosemary, Mildred, Janice, Lillimae, Franietta, Naomi, Barbara, June, Sharon, Donna, Matilda, Cleora, Cynthia, Solomon, Anthony, Harrington, Rupert, Abraham, Wellington, Alexander, Carolyn, Jane, Sandra, Myrna, Josephine, Brenda, Nicey, Betty, Gloria, Queendell, Michelle, Cindy, Jackie, Tonya, Lydia, Dorette, Sonia, Keva, Daphne, Dian, Clinton, Floyd, Weldon, Herbert, Harvey, Donavan and Brent; Host of other relatives and friends including: Theola Newbold and family, Shirley McPhee and family, Margo Gibson and family, Yasmin Rolle and family, Ricardo Rolle and family, Gurth Knowles and family, Nassau East Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Old Marriott Crystal Palace Work Team, L. W. Young class of 1979, Triton Global Petroleum Community, Ann’s Town and Kemp Road Communities. Sincerest apologies to any inadvertently not named.

Acknowledgment

We the family of Peter Frazier extend sincerest appreciation for the thoughts and acts of kindness extended to us during his illness and passing. To the management and staff of Bethel Brothers Morticians, thank you for your dignified service. May Jehovah the God of Comfort be a source of strength to us and all.

The Family

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday, 24th March 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, 25th March 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

CREMATION WILL FOLLOW.