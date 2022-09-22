Funeral service for the Late PETER CROFTON HALL age 93 years of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama and formerly of Kew, North Caicos will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Palmer, assisted by Bishop Rudolph Arthur. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children and their spouses: Dorothea Hall, Beatrice Saunders, Ernestine Johnson, Valderine (Joselyn) Cherfils, Glenda (Rollins) Stubbs, Donnalee (Harold) Curry Sr. and Ron (Aniska) Hall; brothers and sisters: Louise Haven, Annis Campbell of Sandy Point, North Caicos, Bishop Simeon Hall and John Hall; grandchildren: Patrick (Allison) Hall, Garnet Bullard, Rashard (Jessica) Hall and Desi (Lori) Hall, Seneca Saunders, Shanacqua Saunders, Raquel Pinder, Rudyann (Quinton) Laing, Monty (Johann) Johnson Sr., Ererico (Laura) Forbes, Rawlynshka Stubbs and Rollings Stubbs, Ashley Cherfils, Laurel (Tony) Payton, Harold Curry II., Ashlee Curry Jr., Satori Curry, Skylar Curry, Jarrette (Kezia) Hall, Chardonnae Frances, Rondre Hall, Ronaldo Hall and Aiden Hall; great grandchildren: Hannah Hall and Hailey Hall, Jordan Bullard, Isaiah Hall, Sully Hall and Nico Hall, James Hall, Jarious Hall, Delaney Hall, Jensen Hall and Colton Hall, Jaegar Saunders and Josiah Saunders, Quinton Laing Jr., Michael Johnson, Monte Johnson Jr., Johnathon Johnson, Marlon Johnson and Joanna Johnson, Jazmyn Forbes, Vynessa Forbes, Erica Forbes, Harold Curry III, Oshea Schreiner, Ashley Curry Jr., Cairo Curry and Azriel Payton; brother-in-law: Claudius Cefort; sister-in-law: Linda Hall, Sylvia Grant-Hall, Alice Walkine and Alberta Forbes; nieces: Zulmunda Dickenson, Ehtlyn Rolle, Cita Campbell, Jacqueline Sutton, Josephine Woods, Eliza Reed, Rosie Hall, Sylvia Flowers, Almina Hall, Bridgette Jenkins, Lucille Adams, Clementines Simmons, Nell Butler, Ivy Higgs, Tasha Frances, Tonette Latortue, Carla Latortue Sanderia Hall, Scantila Hall-Briggs, Shirley Humes, Ameta Saunders, Ethel Hart, Vanice Stubbs, Alice Stubbs, Edna Cunningham Carolyn Amonte, Inez Gardiner, Pearline Gardiner, Yvette Gayle, Elizabeth Rolle, Naomi Mackey, Dorcas Arbrister, Delareece Bain, Monique Jackson, Sharon Wooten, Jacqueline Smith, Cassandra Gardiner, Georgianna Minnis, Samantha Harvey, Tromila Demeritte, Lilian Burrows and Mary Bain; nephews: Raymond Campbell, Mack Campbell, Rhinney Campbell, Norvil Campbell, Reuben Campbell, Emmanuel Cefort, Pastor Stephen Cefort, Kevin Hall, Dennis Hall Jr., Dale Hall, David Hall, Franklyn Hall, Don Hall, Sonny Hall, Dwayne Hall, Donny Hall, James Hall, Clifford Rigby, Wayne Latortue, Wade Latortue, Ted Haven, Ben Haven, Kirk Haven, Albert Haven, Simeon Hall Jr, Joey Missick, Joshua Missick, Jerome Missick, Walter Missick, Charles Missick, Bobby Smith, Sandin Smith, Rufus Smith, Craig Smith, Wayne Smith, Dwight Smith, Barney Smith, Sonny Forbes, Samuel Walkin, Philip Walkin, Rev. William Walkin, Barry Walkin, Keith Walkin, Sam Hutcheson, Willard Hutcheson and Sanford Hutcheson; other relatives and friends: Frederick and Andreal Missick, David and Anastacia Musgrove, Lawrence Musgrove, Lydia Clarke and Family, Monica Delancy and Family, Pastor Keith Palmer and Allison Palmer and the Officers and Members of The Church of God of Prophecy, Bishop Rudolph Arthur and Family Pinedale, Charles and Joanna Baressi, Calvin and Tess Jackson and Family, Inga Coderon, Minister Willis W. Grant and Family, Willie Jones and Family, Horace and Diane Griffith of Bradenton, Florida, Bishop Frederick and Andreal Jackson and The Christian Faith Church of Bradenton, Florida, Jewlene Missick and Kevin Roxbury.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.