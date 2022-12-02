Death Notice

For

Peter Joseph 74

A resident of Kemp Road, Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday 29th November 2022

Predeceased by his 3 daughters: Linda, Willdan, and Rita Devine

He survived by his 3 sons: Jamersone Divine and Jerry and Johnathan Joseph, Adopted Sons: Ruel Steven and Andrew Strachan, Tekelve Smith, Devon Miller,, Dwight Fox and Kenny McPhee,5 Adopted Daughters: Cynthia Smith and Shelly Strachan, Joan Mills, Sherita Barcus, Flroine McKenzie, Adopted Father: Lester Strachan, Grandchildren: Jessica Divine, Jasaya Williams, Special Friend: Weese; close family friends: Ralph Brown, Charlene Gaitor, Ozane Utysse, The Almond Tree Bar Crew, The Entire Kemp Road Community, Mr. Leaden, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Taylor, Mr. Evans and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.