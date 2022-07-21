Funeral Service for the late Peter Robert Dawkins

Sunrise: July 21, 1959 | Sunset: June 18, 2022

Service Held At Bethany Gospel Chapel, Saturday July 23, 2022 – 1:00 PM

Officiating: Bishop Livingston Williams

Interment: Murphy Town Public Cemetery, Murphy Town, Abaco

Precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of his Wife: Christine Dawkins and Children, Brittiney Fowler, Stanlia Coakley Dougles, Peteral Dawkins, Peter Dawkins Jr. (Deceased), Leroy and Christina Coakley. Sisters: Margaret Dawkins, Patricia Cornish, Patrice Simms, Elease Thervil, Cheryl Mills, Julie Wallace, Cindy Clarke (deceased), Henza Dawkins and Deandra Dawkins, adopted sister Annalee. Brothers; Lenny & Troy Dawkins; Sisters-in-Law; Patricia Dawkins, Rev. Patricia Deveaux, Petrona & Charmaine Coakley, Angela Miller, Marion Stewart, Leona Springs, Pearline Nixon & Sandra Harris; Brothers-in-Law; Livingston Cornish, Alfred Simms, Nixon Thervil, Ulisea Mills, Theophilus Wallace, Michael, Jermaine, Covin, Shadaka, James “Killer”, Theo, Kirk & Joan Coakley. Sons in Law; Omar Fowler, Qusey Douglas, Jerome Emmanuel, Dario Edgecombe. Grand Kids: Valentina, Petron, Qshawn, Jarell, Daria & Dakera. Great Grand Kids; Makayla. Nieces & Nephews: Santieno, Dawyne, TC, Vanishka, Michasla, Taydra, Kersheka, Canaan, Shameka, Sade, Carlisa, Calpurina, Shayenda, Lakota, Martinique, Dellarese, Monique, Elaine, Nyoka, Wendera, Tavares, Lynette, Matthew, Maraus, Crystal, Tamica, Livinseya, Livingston Jr., Tiffany, Tricko, Samentha, Kenyon, Mervin, Kasilda, Synovia, Hosea, Cruz, Natalya, Alferniece, Shakita, Goron, Savannah, Troy Jr., Trey, Tye, Trevon, Ulisa, Ulisea, Ure, Uleak, Ulenna, Unique, Rahim, Shaquan, Ramonicea, Johntago, Johnero, Maxine, Trey, Zoey, Cierra, Shamricka, Chris, Raymon, Tavares, Raquel, Zhrvagi, Tamika, Naldo, Viesha, Vadcille, Tenia, Dior. Grand Nieces & Nephews; Dremeko, Dremeka, Tanneisha, Cierra, Novelle, Patrell, Renaldo, Lottia, Rihanna, Cruz Jr., Rohan Jr., Rondre, Nakaya, Geno, Lapetra, Trequella, Jayden, Jayla, Xia, Amber, Saige, Kaleh, Siheen, Antoine, Jayden, Robert, Leanno, Reece, Payton, Garon Jr., Orea, Latrell, Lavari, Ramar, Knastacia, Ulisea Jr.

A host of other relatives and friends including Livingston Williams, William Davis, Willimae Cooper, Livingston Woods, Nagel, the Simms family, the Davis family, the Sawyer family, the Asue Win family, Burns House Family, Maxwells and the Murphy Town Community.