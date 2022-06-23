Obituaries

Peter Vincent Francis

BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

 

DEATH NOTICE

 Death Notice for Peter Vincent Francis age 68 years a resident of Fox Hill, New Providence, The Bahamas, passed peacefully at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday June 12, 2022.

He is survived by his daughters: Nykia Francis, Juliette Francis and Dashanique Nicolls; sons: Michael Johnson, Perez Francis and Darius Sealy; grandchildren: Kaydence Simmons, Treyvon Nicolls, Jeremiah and Isaiah Sealy; brothers: Julian and Sidney Francis; sisters: Cherryl Francis Diggis, Donna Francis and Tanya Francis Mulecahy; daughter-in-law: Kendra Sealy; son-in-law: Perry Nicolls and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

