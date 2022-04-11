Petroleum dealers threaten strike

The Bahamas Petroleum Dealers Association (BPDA) is expected to meet with the prime minister and minister of economic affairs this week as the majority of association members call for a strike, BPDA Vice President Vasco Bastian said yesterday.

Bastian said 90 percent of the association’s more than 20 members want to strike as they are losing money as a result of the recent spike in oil prices.

“Collectively, most of them (the gas stations) would be closed,” said Bastian when asked what a strike would look like.

“You may have one or two of those individuals who may oppose it and may not want to close. So, that would probably bring the economy to a standstill. Remember now, most vehicles run on gasoline. There is also a lot of heavy equipment that uses diesel. There are a lot of generators in people’s homes that use diesel.

“The bus transportation system uses diesel. The maritime industry uses diesel. There are a lot of different industries that would be affected by not being able to purchase diesel or gasoline.”

Bastian said New Providence would be the island most impacted by a strike. He said there are at least 30 gas stations on the island.

“We are hoping that strike doesn’t happen,” he said.

“That’s a last, last resort. We don’t want that to happen. I don’t support that. As the vice president, I am not agitating or lobbying for that. I’m lobbying for sitting down and talking with the powers that be to resolve the concerns that the gas station operators have.

“… The rising cost of gasoline in The Bahamas over the last several weeks as a result of the crude oil prices is having a dire, dire, dire effect on Bahamian gas station operators buying fuel. If it continues on that level, there will be some serious, serious concerns.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis yesterday declined to comment on the possibility of a strike. But he said he does not expect gas prices to exceed $7 per gallon on New Providence.

“If the conflict in Ukraine is contained and doesn’t get worse and create more uncertainty, then, hopefully, we have seen the worst of the volatility,” he said.

Halkitis said the government remains hopeful that the prices will continue to decrease.

He encouraged dealers to continue to “exercise patience” until prices return to normal.

When asked what he considered normal, Halkitis replied, “Recent prices were around $80 (per barrel). That is what I understand to be the normal supply and demand price without any of these risks factored in.”

Concerns about the cost of oil rose after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Global oil prices have soared since. Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil. The cost of Brent crude and US oil exceeded $100 for the first time since 2014.

As of Friday, gas prices in New Providence were $6.19 at Rubis, $6.16 at Esso and $6.25 at Shell.

Before Russia’s attack, gas prices ranged from $5.16 to $5.37.

Bastian said gas station operators are trying to see how they can continue operating with the high costs.

“They are really, really stretched financially because every time the cost of fuel goes up, they have to put out more money to buy the same quantity or whatever quantity they are purchasing but their margin is the same,” he said.

“For example, if they are buying 5,000 gallons of gasoline at $10 a year ago, that same 5,000 gallons is now costing them $20, and their margin, which is government-controlled and regulated, is only 54 cent (per gallon).”

Bastian said operators feel like they will soon be unable to afford to buy fuel for their stations.

He said the government is making more money from the stations than the owners.

“There is a tax levied on the gas,” Bastian noted.

“There is VAT (value-added tax) on the gas. Stamp tax is on the gas. The wholesalers are only making 33 cents and we’re only making 54 cents.”

Bastian said operators want the government to look at “the whole picture” and how they are being impacted.

He said they want the government to raise the margin, among other things.

“We need to look at how the heavy taxes levied by the government affect dealers overall,” Bastian said.

“We want to look at the proposed livable wage that is on the table and how that would affect the industry. We also want to look at converting the fixed margin to a percentage-based [margin] which is usually how most countries, particularly here in the Caribbean, view it and to see how the government best could sit down with us and decide if this current system … is the best way for this particular industry.”