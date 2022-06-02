Obituaries

PETRONI MANIS MICHAEL GREENE￼￼

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email June 2, 2022
0 60 1 minute read

Funeral Service for the Late PETRONI MANIS MICHAEL GREENE age 45 years of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at End Time Ministry, Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.  Officiating will be Pastor Godfrey Theoc, assisted by Pastor Leslie Phillips.  Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery.

Left to cherish his memories are wife: Ervely Greene; sons: Phillip and Esias Greene; adopted son: Leslie Phillip Jr.; daughters: Tanika, Patricia and Patrina Greene; father: Mr. Phillip Greene Sr.; father-in-law: Mr. Luellyn Moss; brothers: Patrick, Phillip Jr., Anthony and Peter Greene; sisters: Angelique, and Kay; aunts: Doreen Lightbourne, Elder Joycelyn Greene and Minister Georgianna Pennerman; brothers-in-law: Lukins Saintil, Jay Dorval, Olon, Eric Ettiene and Mackins Moise; sisters-in-law: Shantel, Pandora, Cherrel and Meoshi Greene and Melin Dorval; nieces: Phillipa, Paula, Tanika, and Shaniqua Greene, Dominique Barett and Jasmine Bowe; nephews: Lathario Greene, Paul Jr., Jonathan, Justin, Christopher, Patrick Jr., Emmanuel, Phillip Oscar Greene, Nicholas Garland and Brandon Bowe; cousins: Meredith Collie, Shenique, Dellie, Raquel, Glendlee, Sherelle, Liza, Gina, Latoya,  Angel, Lula Strachan, Peggie Greene-Darville, Christine-Greene Cooper, Joan Clarke, Cherry  and Lucille McKenzie, Dr. Tara Pennerman and Sandy Melinda Newbold, Nancy Knowles,  Sabrina Scavala, Edith Newton and Shanon Johnson, Charline, Pinkie and Samantha  Gardiner, Mary Allen, Maria Parker, Gloria Ramsey, Joyous Moxey, Oveta Greene-Sword and Lilly Greene-Sturrup, Gwendolyn and Wendy Greene, Marian Bethel, Princess Willliams and Daisy Simmons. Delardo, Henry, Dugal, Darcio, David Jr., Gregory. Rudie, Deon, Mario,  Osborne, Kenworth, Kendall, Minister Lulamae Strachan, Patrice and Loretta Strachan, Keno,  Dewitte, Arthur and Christopher Kemp, Livingston Rolle, Michael Greene, Cedric Rolle, Nemiah  Robinson, Roye, Kaifus, Leroy, Paul, Esau, Moses and Nathan McKenzie, Alexander Greene,  William Allen, Irvin Moss, Richard and Gregory Pennerman; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9:00 to service time.

Photo of Kerstin Kerstin Send an email June 2, 2022
0 60 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Kerstin

Kerstin

Related Articles

Photo of ANNA EUGENE HIELD-RUSSELL￼

ANNA EUGENE HIELD-RUSSELL￼

June 2, 2022
Photo of Cleveland Shervin Burrows

Cleveland Shervin Burrows

May 26, 2022
Photo of Reginald Alpheus Hunt Affectionately called “Reggie”￼

Reginald Alpheus Hunt Affectionately called “Reggie”￼

May 26, 2022
Photo of DENNIS LLEWELLYN FORBES “SPIDER￼

DENNIS LLEWELLYN FORBES “SPIDER￼

May 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker