Funeral Service for the Late PETRONI MANIS MICHAEL GREENE age 45 years of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at End Time Ministry, Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Godfrey Theoc, assisted by Pastor Leslie Phillips. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery.

Left to cherish his memories are wife: Ervely Greene; sons: Phillip and Esias Greene; adopted son: Leslie Phillip Jr.; daughters: Tanika, Patricia and Patrina Greene; father: Mr. Phillip Greene Sr.; father-in-law: Mr. Luellyn Moss; brothers: Patrick, Phillip Jr., Anthony and Peter Greene; sisters: Angelique, and Kay; aunts: Doreen Lightbourne, Elder Joycelyn Greene and Minister Georgianna Pennerman; brothers-in-law: Lukins Saintil, Jay Dorval, Olon, Eric Ettiene and Mackins Moise; sisters-in-law: Shantel, Pandora, Cherrel and Meoshi Greene and Melin Dorval; nieces: Phillipa, Paula, Tanika, and Shaniqua Greene, Dominique Barett and Jasmine Bowe; nephews: Lathario Greene, Paul Jr., Jonathan, Justin, Christopher, Patrick Jr., Emmanuel, Phillip Oscar Greene, Nicholas Garland and Brandon Bowe; cousins: Meredith Collie, Shenique, Dellie, Raquel, Glendlee, Sherelle, Liza, Gina, Latoya, Angel, Lula Strachan, Peggie Greene-Darville, Christine-Greene Cooper, Joan Clarke, Cherry and Lucille McKenzie, Dr. Tara Pennerman and Sandy Melinda Newbold, Nancy Knowles, Sabrina Scavala, Edith Newton and Shanon Johnson, Charline, Pinkie and Samantha Gardiner, Mary Allen, Maria Parker, Gloria Ramsey, Joyous Moxey, Oveta Greene-Sword and Lilly Greene-Sturrup, Gwendolyn and Wendy Greene, Marian Bethel, Princess Willliams and Daisy Simmons. Delardo, Henry, Dugal, Darcio, David Jr., Gregory. Rudie, Deon, Mario, Osborne, Kenworth, Kendall, Minister Lulamae Strachan, Patrice and Loretta Strachan, Keno, Dewitte, Arthur and Christopher Kemp, Livingston Rolle, Michael Greene, Cedric Rolle, Nemiah Robinson, Roye, Kaifus, Leroy, Paul, Esau, Moses and Nathan McKenzie, Alexander Greene, William Allen, Irvin Moss, Richard and Gregory Pennerman; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9:00 to service time.