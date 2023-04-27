Obituaries

Petty Officer Anthony Sydney Strachan (Retired)

Petty Officer Anthony Sydney Strachan (Retired) aged 65 of Windsor Estate, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, 22nd April, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Carol Francis-Strachan; Sons: Raython and Torin Strachan; Step-Daughter: Tiffany Hutchinson; Step Granddaughter: Drew Brennen; Sister: Eula Edwards; Brothers: Tony Bertram, Perry, and Ted Strachan; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

