Petty Officer Anthony Sydney Strachan (Retired) aged 65 of Windsor Estate, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday, 22nd April, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Carol Francis-Strachan; Sons: Raython and Torin Strachan; Step-Daughter: Tiffany Hutchinson; Step Granddaughter: Drew Brennen; Sister: Eula Edwards; Brothers: Tony Bertram, Perry, and Ted Strachan; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.