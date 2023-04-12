Petty says he would support criminalizing marital rape

On the same day that Speaker of the House of Assembly Patricia Deveaux said she won’t weigh in on the marital rape issue because she is not married, Deputy Speaker Sylvanus Petty said he supports criminalizing marital rape, even if it costs him his political career.

“Definitely, this is my opinion,” said Petty when asked if he was willing to risk his political career to support the issue.

“No means no, whether it be a man or woman. I don’t think because you are married you should force yourself on anyone. That’s just where I stand no matter who is against it. That’s where I stand.”

The controversy surrounding marital rape has resulted in successive administrations promising to address the issue, but never following through.

In 2013, then-Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson told the Human Rights Council in Geneva that the Christie administration was considering criminalizing marital rape. It never did.

In 2018, the Minnis administration made a similar pledge and, likewise, never acted on the issue.

In 2009, the Ingraham administration tabled a bill that would have made spousal rape a crime with a possible life sentence.

However, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham previously explained that he had to withdraw the bill because he did not have the support of some members of the Free National Movement or the Progressive Liberal Party.

Last August, the government released the draft Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which, if passed, would amend section three of the current law by removing the words “who is not a spouse” from the definition of rape.

The effect that would have is criminalizing rape within marriage.

The bill faces opposition from Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander, who last week claimed the proposed amendment could result in civil unions.

Petty, the member of Parliament for North Eleuthera, was asked whether he would support the amendment if it ever gets to Parliament.

“Yes, definitely, for sure,” Petty said. “It’s not only for women, but it’s for men as well. I have sisters, I have aunts, I have nieces, so I have to look out for them as well. Marital rape, rape is rape, whether you are married or not; no means no.

“Being married doesn’t give you the right to say, well, OK, I can abuse my partner. The laws of the land stand that rape is rape. That’s my stance on it.”