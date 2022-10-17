Pharmacists won’t be penalized if price control adjustments not yet made, says Darville

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said drug companies will not be penalized if their inventories are not updated to reflect the recent addition of certain medications to the price control list as of the effective date, which is today.

Pharmaceutical retailers and wholesalers last week criticized the government for not including them in discussions regarding the recent addition of certain medicines on the price control list, saying they were blindsided by the prime minister’s announcement last week during a national address.

Fourteen prescription and non-prescription drugs, including vaccines, anti-diabetic drugs, asthma remedies, decongestants, antacids, contraceptives, cardiovascular agents, cough preparations and anti-convulsants, were added to the price control list.

This means that wholesalers can only mark up prices on those items by 15-18 percent, and retailers by 35 to 40 percent.

Following the criticism from pharmaceutical retailers and wholesalers, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said Darville met with representatives from the Bahamas Pharmacy Council and Bahamas Pharmacy Association on Friday to discuss their concerns.

“The meeting aimed to provide clarity as it relates to the enforcement of adjustments to the Price Control Act (Chapter 339) with reference to the Price Control (Drug) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 which revokes and replaces the schedule of S.I. No. 76 of 197. The minister of health & wellness confirmed that recognizing the effective date for implementation of the regulations is Monday, 17th October, 2022, time allotted for adjustments on inventory has been given in light of the number of items listed,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Minister Darville conferred the government’s position by adding that no penalties will be exacted while these inventory adjustments are being made. He described the meeting with the group as fruitful. Further consultations will be facilitated via the office of Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis and the Price Control Commission.”

The addition of those medicines to the price control list will last until January 2023, but can be extended.

During the prime minister’s address last week Tuesday, he also announced the addition of 38 other food items to the price control list, as well as an increase in the minimum wage from $210 to $260 per week for the private sector, effective January 2023.