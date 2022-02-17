Obituaries

Philip Arlington Outten

Philip Arlington Outten aged 63 years, of Jacaranda Street, Pinewood Gardens, died at his residence on Saturday, February 12th, 2022.

He is survived by his Sons: Philip Outten Jr. & Shaquille Outten; Adopted Daughters: Neikesha Brown and Rashay Lundy; Grandchildren: Shaquell, Shakayla, and Philip Jr. Outten; Adopted Grandchildren: Nickoy and Gareth Bowen; Sister: Latoya Hibbert; Brothers: Carlton, Bradley, Terrance, and Anthony Outten and Benson Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

