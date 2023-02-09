Funeral service for Philip Burton Moxey Jr., 35 yrs., a resident of Rupert Dean Lane, will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 3rd Street, Coconut Grove, on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Simeon Roberts, assisted by Deacon Danny Price. Interment follows in Catholic Cemetery, Boyd Road.

Left to cherish his fond memories are:

Parents: Judy Ann Johnson and Philip Burton Moxey Sr.

Stepmothers: Jacqueline Moxey, Ann Poitier

Stepfather: Robert Ferguson

Son: Trejon Moxey

Daughter: Ternishka Cartwright

Sister: Jasmine Johnson

Adopted Brother: Jamal Taylor

Grandmother: Shirley Johnson

Aunts: Gertrude Ford, Donnamae Johnson, Bernadette Penn, Lucy Johnson (William Lockhart), Theresa Ford (Robert Ford), Princess Symonette and Almola Miller.

Grandaunt: Rev. Marilyn Thompson

Uncles: Prince Symonette (Racquel Wright), Van Gibson (Andrea Gay), Michael, Bertram, and Rupert Moxey

Cousins: MC Pratt, Esmeralda, Janielle, Raymond, Brittany, Brianna, Courtnie, Kistell, Danny, Dario, Dinasio, Znovia, Neko, Tevon Jr., Justin, Ruth, Alvarez, Adam, Amiya, Keno, Cameron, Aspenn, Tahj, Jamal, Moesha, Yvette, Renee, Nikki, Van Jr., Joe, Samantha, Shirley, Mario, Keva, Barbara, Prisa, Arissa, Ray, Mario, Sharon, Sabrina, Maudeline, Corey, O’Neil, Coby, Anthony, Noel, TJ, Christina, Tyronia, Andrometer and Anishka.

Godfathers: Dwayne Fernander, Rodger Wright

Therapist: Jacqueline Rahming

Special Friend: Carltina Colebrooke

Other Relatives and Friends:

The SRC Physiotherapy team: Monique Bain, Jodi-Ann Henry and Carolyn Joseph, Dr. Keith Rivers, PMH Orthopedic team Dr. Valron Grimes, Pentecostal Faith in God Church Bishop Dr. Dean Wells Jr., Minister Genevieve Wells, Pastor Damien & Kayetta Burrows, The Poitier Family, The Hart Family, Rose & Family, Daphne Lamm & Family, The Rahming Family, Rosetta Johnson Family, Alfreda Johnson & Family, The Wallace Family, The Miller Family, The Moxey Family, The Ferguson Family, Jason Deveaux & Family, Godwin Taylor & Family, Garth McDonald & Family, The Ford Family, The Taylor Family, The Plakaris Family, Debra Davis & Family, Shaneka Arnette & Family, Kathleen Minnis & Family, Teresita Ferguson & Family, The Fox Family, The Evans Family, The Kemp Family, Janiska Major & Family, The Carey Family, The Siffort Family, The Colebrooke Family, Denise Cooper & Family, The Butler Family, The Dawkins Family, The Rolle Family, The Humes and Davis Family, Reginald Deveaux and Family, The Engine Room of the World Famous Valley Boys, The Valley Boys Junkanoo Organization, The St. Cecilia’s Family, The St. Thomas Moore Family, Demeritte’s Funeral Home, The Laundry Department at Atlantis, The LL Pool and Hardscape Family, Rupert Dean Lane Families, and West Street Families. Palmdale Primary Class of 2000, H.O. Nash Class of 2003, C.R. Walker Class of 2006.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, on Thursday from 10-5:00 p.m. & on Friday at the church from 9:45 a.m. until service time.