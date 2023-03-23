Funeral service for the late Philip Kevin Collymore aged 66 of Mars Road, Golden Gates #1, will be held on Saturday, 25th March 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Memories of Philip will forever remain in the hearts of his, Special Friend: Pamrica Turnquest; Son: Terron Collymore; Daughters: Tyla Collymore, Tenicka Terell (Charles) Turnquest Norwood, Aleia Collymore, Aneice Collymore; Grandchildren: T’Kareon Collymore, Ava Norwood, Tru Collymore; Brothers: Stuart Johnson and Samuel Fritz; Sisters: Philippa Robinson, Shelly Collymore, Treva (Steve) McKinney, Debbie Collymore, Wendy (Gregory) Wright, Bernadette Johnson, Rachael (Phil) Gonesh; Uncles: James Johnson and Gerard Burrows; Aunts: Lagora Rahming, Barbara Sweeting & Perky O’Brien; Cousins: Stacy Collymore, Giselle Cartwright, Geoffrey Colymore, Rhonda Murray, Carla Rolle, Paulette Roach, Maria, and Michael O’Brien, Marguarete Grant, Cecelia Johnson; Nieces and Nephews: Lexia (Ryan) Cartwright, Felicity Taylor, Ferron (Shantell) & Shantz (Dashanique) Collymore, Devaughn (Fabricia), Danielle & D’Andrielle Robinson, Deven Collymore, Taryn (Wesley) & Anthony Nottage Jr., Stephen, Odia, Nalla McKinney, Stefka Wood, Grevie’ Neymour, Olivia Johnson, Kamuel, Dajah, Adam, Onassis, Sadie and Nathan Johnson, Shakeria, Chakeree, Lashae, Keira, Marvin, and Melvin Wright, Precious, and Wesley Moss; Other Relatives and Close Friends: Anthony McKinney, The staff of McKinney Turner & Co., Angelique Smith, Michelle Roper, Dr. Leah Hepburn-Hanna, Malika Maycock, Dara Johnson, Tanaz Bevans, Volodis, Glosette and Elva Carey, Gregory Neymour, Russell Carroll and family, Ken Huyler and family, The staff of the Lyford Cay Club, James Sands and Family, Patricia Lightbourne, Rico Scott, Monsignor Culmer, Calvin Dawkins, Orson Bell, Princess Margaret Hospital and the staff of the Medical Surgical West Ward; Other Relatives and friends that are too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday, 24th March 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH