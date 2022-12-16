A Private Funeral Service for Philip Lorenza Rolle, aged 57, of Berkley Avenue, will be held on Saturday, 17th December 2022, in the Chapel of Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, Nassau Street. Rev.Melvin Grant will officiate.

He is predeceased by his mother, Louise Ellen Munnings-Rolle; father, Prince Albert Rolle; sister, Bernadette Diana Grant; niece, Delecia Rolle; grandparents, Ruby Elizabeth Bartlett-Munnings, Wilfred Zepheniah Munnings, Phoebe Rollins, and James Moses Rolle; aunts, Lillian Rolle, Gloria Leyva, Cora Rolle; uncle, Drexel Rolle.

Left to mourn are his brother: Albert Rolle; sisters: Shavourne Rolle-Tooker and Candace Ferguson; brother-in-law: Alan Tooker; sister-in-law: Brenda Rolle; nephews: McKyle Grant and Aidan Ferguson; nieces: Melissa Grant, Megan Ingemansen, Da’shae Rolle, Alana Tooker and Nadia Tooker; grandnieces: Jamiya Butterfield and Bobby Ingemansen, grandnephews: Jamari Butterfield, Jordon Rolle, Deon Wright, Jr. and Dakari Wright; uncle: Wilfred ‘Billy’ Munnings; aunt: Sylvia Adams; cousins: Ron Douglas, Nathaniel Adams, Christopher Adams, Raphael Adams, Andrew Rolle, Shawn Leyva, Pedro Leyva, Talbott Knowles, Shawn Rolle, Andy Rolle, Alison Adams, Ava Forbes, Joy Ashford, Cornelia Lightbourne, Barbara Burrows, Pauline Carswell, Cherry Hepburn, Suzanna Brown, Sheva Rolle, Sophia Knowles, Nickey Rolle, Margaret Rolle, Erica Rolle, Cherise Rolle, Vandyka Rolle, Raquel Rolle, Kayla Rolle, Sonia Rolle, Edrica Ferguson and Keva Rolle-Major; other family and friends: Rev. Melvin Grant, Everette Ferguson, Dorothy Hanna, Rev. Patricia Bethel, Sandra Bain, Leroy ‘Tinkle’ Hanna, John Hanna, Edward Fitzgerald, Cleso Munnings, Genevieve Husbands, Ralph Munnings, Philip Munnings, Richard Munnings, Lenora Munnings , Marjorie Knowles, Don Munnings, Cheryl Seymour, Derry Munnings, Doris Burrows, Erece Munnings, Raphael Munnings, Andrea Major, Cyprianna McWeeney, Lana Munnings-Basalyga, Frederick (Teddy) Munnings, Jr., Gregory Munnings, Gale Munnings, Sherrilyn Wallace, Eulie Elliot, Earl Bastian, Earline Bastian; the entire Rolle Family, the entire Munnings Family and the entire Bartlett Family;Francis Thompson; Pastor David Adams. Also, left to mourn is a host of other friends and relatives, too numerous to mention.

May He Rest In Peace