Obituaries

PHILIP “PHIL” STURRUP JR.

DEATH NOTICE

PHILIP “PHIL” STURRUP JR age 64 years, of #46 St. Lucia Crescent, Elizabeth Estates died at his residence on Sunday February 5th, 2023.

 Left to mourn and cherish his legacy are his: Daughters: Phillipa Sturrup, Melinda Brown and Shanique Turnquest Son: Marlin Brown Sr. Grandchildren: Alliyah Butler, Felicity Crawley, Denesha Feaster, Marlin Brown Jr, Marlina, Malrinque & Kimarlie Brown, Carlisa McKenzie, Tyler Henderson, Marcio Brown Jr, Marcenique, Coby & Kodesha Johnson, Kervanno Brown, Leanardo Turnquest Jr., Dominique Turnquest, Kenvon Seymour, Renea Turnquest, Nyesha Sands, Anvon & Anvanique Wright and Theo Coakley. Great Grandchildren: Hope Johnson , Kael & Mckye Brown, Carmello Russell, Kayden Smith, Quintin Johnson, Sidney Ospin Jr., Harmony McKenzie and Jamari Sands Adopted Daughter: Nadia Sands Adopted Sons: Lavardo Butler and Monteko Rahming Daughter In Law: Nakia Brown Sister: Florita “Maria” Rox Brothers:  Stanley Brown and Roberto Thurston. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and other Relatives & friends to be announced at a later date and time.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date

