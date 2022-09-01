Funeral Announcement

Philip Samuel Bowe, age 58 years, a resident of Fire Trail Road, Trail Close, will be held at 10am, on Saturday September 3rd, 2022, at Evangelistic Temple, Collins Avenue. Officiating the service will be Rev. Dr. Vaughan L. Cash assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Philip Bowe was predeceased by his wife: Marsha Ann Bowe; Parents: Courtney Rolle and Elizabeth Miller; Adopted Parents: Wilfred Bowe and Emma Bowe.

Left to cherish his wonderful memories are his Son: Marcus Bowe; Brothers: Wilfred Bowe, Minister Neno Newbold, Dino Newbold and Antonio Oliver; Sisters: Princess Newbold Davis, Denice Newbold, Manessa Rolle, Linda Rolle, Viola Rolle, Cheryl Bowe and Deborah Otten; Uncle: Julio Russell; Aunt: Idalee Roberts; Nephews: Omar Rolle, Harvey Saunders and Kenneth Courtney Thompson; Nieces: Ashea Rolle, Athia Hepburn, Aricka Rolle, Nekera and Tanea Newbold; Grand Nephews: Harvey Saunders Jr; Grand Niece: Harvanae Saunders; Cousins: Cynthia Bastian, Earl Bastian, Sherrilyn Bastian, Eulie Bastian, Earline Bastian, Prince bastian, Bobby Bastian, Lena, Yuri, Vida, Marlon and Warrick Hepburn, Marvin, Erica, Amy and Julian Roberts, Colin and Cogan Newbold, Aricka Rolle, Athia Hepburn, Ambrose Forbes and Aaron Jr; In-Laws: Adrianna Thompson, Mavis Gardiner, Kirkland Gardiner,Michael Brice and Sharon Brice, Ulysess Culmer Jr, Daron Culmer, Sonia Culmer, Portia Taylor, Minister Diana Culmer,Terah Newbold and Sheryl Newbold; Friends, Colleagues, neighbors and organizations including: Evangelistic Temple Community, Fire Trail Close Community, Book World Community, Island Wholesale Community, Office Products International Community and Majestic Tours Community; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12noon to 5pm.