Funeral service for the late Philip Sturrup Jr. affectionately called PHIL age 64 years of #46 St. Lucia Crescent, Elizabeth Estates will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 11:00 am at Commonwealth Baptist Church Commonwealth Boulevard Elizabeth Estates. Officiating will be Bishop Arnold E. Josey S.T.D. D.D. JP assisted by Elder Ricardo Gray and other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in St. Bede’s Catholic Cemetery Sutton Street, Off Kemp Road

Phil is predeceased by his wife; Jacqueline Eloise Sturrup nee Butler, Parents: Philip Sturrup Sr, and Minerva Sturrup-Thurston nee Brown, Son: Marcio Brown Sr., Son-in-Law: Leanardo Turnquest Sr., Grandson: Cordero Smith, Brother: Patrick Sturrup

Left to mourn and cherish his legacy are his: Daughters: Phillipa Sturrup, Melinda Brown and Shanique Turnquest Son: Marlin Brown Sr. Grandchildren: Alliyah Butler, Felicity Crawley, Denesha Feaster, Marlin Brown Jr, Marlina Storr, Malrinque & Kimarlie Brown, Carlisa McKenzie, Tyler Henderson, Marcio Brown Jr, Marcenique, Coby & Kodesha Johnson, Kervanno Brown, Leanardo Turnquest Jr., Dominique Turnquest, Kenvon Seymour, Renea Turnquest, Nyesha Sands, Anvon & Anvanique Wright and Theo Coakley. Great Grandchildren: Hope Johnson , Kael & Mckye Brown, Carmello Russell, Kayden Smith, Quintin Johnson, Sidney Ospin Jr., Harmony McKenzie and Jamari Sands Adopted Daughter: Nadia Sands Adopted Sons: Lavardo Butler and Monteko Rahming Daughter In Law: Nakia BrownSister: Florita “Maria” RoxBrothers: Stanley Brown and Roberto Thurston Sister In Law: Christine BrownBrother In Law: Rudolph SandsNieces: Navia “Susie” Sturrup, Vaberto Thurston, Renasia & Vanna Thurston, Dominique Bethel, LaToya Smith, Carmetta Butler, Troyann Johnson, Sharika Butler, Shantel Rolle, Kimberly, Lashanda, Ernesta, Shavanti & Lathea Butler, Tiffany Sands. Nephews: Patrick Sturrup Jr., Anthony, Navardo and Khantino Sturrup, Rayford & Roscoe Rox, Darion Smith, Romando Rolle, Roberto Thurston Jr., Deno Brown Sr., Ernest III, Theo, Earnesto & Toriano Butler, Ervin, Ryan, Jarvie, Mario & Patrick Sands, David Rolle, Randy Davis, Jarad Brown Numerous Grandnieces, Grandnephew & Cousins Too Numerous To Mention But Limited To: Fred Sturrup,Arnold Forbes, Patrice Forbes, Bessie Rolle, The Descendants of the late Stella Rolle, The Descendants of the late Rudolph Sturrup, The Descendants of the late Inez Dorestant, The Descendants of the late Zilpha Forbes and the Descendants of the late Deacon Raymond Forbes. His In Laws: Leon Brown, James Brown, John Brown, Edith Moxey & Zetta Strachan & Families, Descendants of the late Victoria Burger, Joyce Brown, Harold Brown, Sidney Brown, George Brown Dorrie Brown, Charlie Strachan. Other Relatives & Friends Including: The Sturrups, Browns, Thurston, Butlers, Sands and Johnson Families, Anthony Forbes & Family, Raquel Darville & Family, Nakia Andrews & Family, Valentino Feaster & Family, Kenny Seymour & Family, Leslie Crawley & Family, Alahandro Butler & Family, Hugh Campbell & Sharon Cleare & Family, Horris McKenzie & Family, Margaret Turnquest & Family, Corneil Stubbs & Family, Father Keith Cartwright, Clothida Frazier & Family, Shantel Cleare & Family, Children of the late Paulette Gibson-Strachan Jean & Family, Pople & Family, The Archer Family, Kenny King & Family, Deneace Lloyd & Family, Deborah Strachan & Family, Shalako Moxey & Family, Carlos McKenzie & Family Pandora Adderley & Family, Virgil Albury & Family, Sherri & Varo Hutcheson & Family, Ross Lightbourne & Family, Georgette Knowles & Family, Dario McKenzie & Family, Lathera & Philip Coakley & Family, Ian Rolle & Family, Gernas Brown & Family, Munnings & Family, The Leary Family, Jolly & Family, Ann Sweeting & Family, Antoinette Clarke & Family, Indiana Ferguson & Family, Leona Johnson & Family, Nat Russell & Family, Steve & Ortherine Gibson & Family, Bishop Arnold E. & Lady Vernitta Josey and The Commonwealth Baptist Church Family, Ministry of Education Security Division , The Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute and Thelma Gibson Primary School Families, ZNS Broadcasting Family, Atlantis Royal Towers Housekeeping & Public Space, Bahamar Resort Housekeeping Family, C. I. Gibson Class 1991, 1995 & 1997, The Communities of Kemp Road, Elizabeth Estates and Waterford Eleuthera, The Doctors, Nurses & Support Staff of Elizabeth Estates Clinic and the Med Surgical Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital and many more too numerous to mention

Viewing will be held at the Celestial Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.