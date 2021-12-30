Funeral Announcement

Graveside Service for the late Philip Winston Dorsett age 70years of Cambridge Road, Nassau East will be held on Friday, December 31st 2021, at 9:00 a.m at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleums John F Kennedy Drive Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Leonard Roberts.

Left to cherish his memories are his Sons: Mr. Algernon Dorsett (wife) Sonia Dorsett. Mr Philip Dorsett JR (wife) Dr. Dionne Dorsett, Mr Randol Dorsett (wife) Nolette Dorsett, Mr. Alonza Dorsett, Grand Children: Algernon Dorsett Jr., Ariyah Dorsett, Leslie-Danielle, Dorsett, Katie- Elizabeth Dorsett, Julie-Ann Dorsett, Randol Dorsett JR, Grayson Dorsett. Sisters: Joyann Dorsett, Lillian Hutchinson. Former wife: Mrs. Thecla Dorsett. Aunts: Mrs. Sylvia Price, Mrs. Alma Perry. Uncles: Cecil Hilton, Spurgeon Hilton. Numerous cousins: Andrew Pedican Family Clyde Pedican JR, Keith (combie) Chrislyn Benjamin (husband) Peter Benjamin, Carl, Colin, Cleve Saunders, Inderia, Roshan, Ravi Noronha, John, Ian Hilton, Ken, Harrison Lockhart, Cecile Dames, Philippa Sumlin, Erica Materre, Laverne, Cecilee Hilton, Janet, Eulie Kelly, Lloyd Hutchinson, Dr. Mandy Abigail Pedican, Mrs. Gwen McDeigan and Family. Elvaro Hanchell JR, The children of the late Dora Stuart, Mrs. Ella Whifield, The family of the late Thomas Gibson of Bluff Eleuthera. The Armbrister Family, Newry and Lenny Neely, Italia Russel, Dorothy Rahming, Iva Cooper Family, Ruth Cox Family, Raquel, Catherine, Lisa, Lynette, Leslie, Heidi, Zenia, Pastor Leonard Roberts, Members of Grace Peace Methodist Church. Price Shane Stubbs .Other relatives friends including: Angie, Darlene, Nadine, Nicky Saunders, Mrs. Anit Bernard, Langton Eva Hilton, Marsha Hill and Family from Hollywood Florida, John Burrows, Bishop Victor Johnson and Family, Allan Minus, Kate Eddison Hanchell, Adena Olga, Cora, Moya, Florida Young. Mrs. Ruby Clarke, Max & Mrs. Alice Seymour, Mrs. Joyce, Thelma Neely, Karen Smith. Mrs. Keva Lawrence, Mrs.Archer, Meredith Carter Family. Lynder Adderley, Clarice Wood, Brenda Musgrove, Valrie Saunders and Family. The Children of the late Nellie Johnson and the Community of the Bluff, Eleuthera. Caretakers Nurses Joseth Lockhart, Shelly Price and Shane Stubbs. The community ofChippingham Nassau, Mrs. Hynah Major and family, The Henderson, Bullard, Scavella and Neely Families.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.