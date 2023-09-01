Obituaries

Phillano Rashad Williams

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 1, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Phillano Rashad Williams affectionately called “Sleepy” age 34 years of #21 Sunset Drive of Carmichael Road died at his residence on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023.

Left to cherish his memories are his mother: Paulette McKenzie; daughter: Felicia Williams; sisters: Jannah Wilmot, Kaynicia Dames & Chi-Kara Dancer; brother: Ladario Brown; grandfather: Dennis Wallace; niece: Jade Gibsonanda host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email September 1, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Retired Woman Superintendent Stephanie Demeritte

September 1, 2023

Reserve Police Inspector and Retired Police Sergeant of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Lynn Delores Brice-Armbrister

September 1, 2023

Tyrone Leon Walker

September 1, 2023

Diane Margaret Wallace

September 1, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button