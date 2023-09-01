DEATH NOTICE

Phillano Rashad Williams affectionately called “Sleepy” age 34 years of #21 Sunset Drive of Carmichael Road died at his residence on Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023.

Left to cherish his memories are his mother: Paulette McKenzie; daughter: Felicia Williams; sisters: Jannah Wilmot, Kaynicia Dames & Chi-Kara Dancer; brother: Ladario Brown; grandfather: Dennis Wallace; niece: Jade Gibsonanda host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.