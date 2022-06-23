﻿Funeral Service for the Late PHILLIP JEROME BECKLES age 74 years of Caravel Beach, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Just Shall Live by Faith Church, Lewis Yard, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie Victor, assisted by Pastor Margo Victor. Interment will follow in Pinder’s Point Public Cemetery.

Left to cherish his fond memories are his: son: Tamiko Beckles; two daughters: Phillipa Beckles-Michel and Alexia Beckles-Kisson of Nassau; three brothers: Stephen Beckles of Nassau, Charles Beckles of Sacramento, California and Alexander Beckles of Washington, D.C.; sister: Melvern Beckles of Miami ,Fla.; aunt: Agatha Beckles of Freeport; son-in-law: John Michel; four grandchildren: Alexandria and Aalysia Beckles, Marino Rigby Jr. and Lavinsia Curry of Nassau; two great-grandchildren: Armani Evans and Amanie A. Beckles of Nassau; seven nieces: Denise Beckles, Raquel Dean and Latoya Perry of Miami Fla., Kim Bannister of Texas, Kristina Beckles of Washington D.C., Cassandra Beckles of Michigan and Kim Dean; six nephews: Dana, Antone, Keith and Mario Beckles of Miami, Fla., Mark Beckles of Michigan and Marcello King of Nassau; cousins: Judith Rolle, Brenda Butler, Dennis and Barrington Carter, Liette Pratt (Ural), Lancelot Bennons (Josephine), Ingrid Bennons, Jacquelyn Sawyer (Tyrone), June and Pastor Ricardo Lees, Tyrone Tucker (Margaret), Marietta Beckles, Winston Beckles, Antionette Beckles-Turnquest, Millicent Beckles-Pratt, Cyril and Angela Beckles, Bernetta Andrews, Leslie and Sybilene Beckles, Eulease McDonald (Patrick), Delvin Beckles (Annie), Anthony, Jefffrey, Pastor Cedric and Ann Beckles; numerous other relatives and special friends:Lillian Russell of Nassau, Taniqua and Michael Munnings, Hendrea Pinder, April Parker, Shannon Forbes, Sherrell Horton, Anastacia Hunter, Nicola and Lisa Beckles, Barry Thompson, Pastors Eddie and Margo Victor, Living Water Church Family, Home Away From Home (Caregivers), Burrows Home For The Aged (Caregivers), Barry and Stephanie Wilson, Roselyn Rolle and Family and special friends: Mercedes Rolle and Maria Culmer.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.