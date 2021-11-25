Obituaries

Phillip Leroy Lightbourne aged 58 years, of Old Fort Bay, died at Doctors Hospital on Sunday, November 21st, 2021.

He is survived by his Sons: Ryan Turnquest, Philon and Paris Lightbourne, Rayan Hepburn, and Anthony Dean; Mother: Ruby Neeley; Grandchildren: Romeo & Savannah Turnquest, King & Jai Lightbourne; Sisters: Sandra Lightbourne, Mrs. Linda Crowley (California), Donna Denise, Maydone, and Denise Lightbourne; Brothers: Frank, Calvin, & Jermaine Mackey, Paul, and Anthony Lightbourne; Aunt: Virginia Neeley; and a host of other relatives and friends. 

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

