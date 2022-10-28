Pinder: Bill to fix OECD peer review ‘missteps’ of former govt

Calling the issues trivial and technical that resulted in The Bahamas being considered non-compliant under the Common Reporting Standard, Attorney General Ryan Pinder yesterday said had the former Minnis administration corrected the legislative deficiencies identified in the last peer review, the country could have avoided having its reputation tarnished.

The last Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Forum peer review of The Bahamas’ commitment to the automatic exchange of information (AEOI) under the Common Reporting Standard was conducted in 2020 and 2021. During the peer review period, it was determined that although The Bahamas met the required standards, technical deficiencies deemed the jurisdiction non-compliant.

“To address the deficiencies identified from the peer review conducted in 2020-2021 when they were in office, we sat down and agreed to a strategy with the OECD. The first part was to address legislatively the issue that the OECD had difficulty with, namely that our regulators conducting the review and inspection for implementation were not the competent authority,” Pinder said as he raised debate on the Contribution on Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Senate yesterday.

“We have always had our regulators inspect and monitor prudential compliance and legal compliance of our regulated entities, that’s normal. The legislation in place says the competent authority who has that responsibility is the Ministry of Finance. Disregarding that the regulators actually report to the Ministry of Finance, the OECD actually concluded that because there was a legislative anomaly, we weren’t compliant. Form over substance. That is this piece of legislation that we are debating today, to remedy that form over substance non-compliance. A bill that will legislatively designate the regulators as agents of the competent authority for the purposes of inspection.”

Pinder said the OECD has also taken issue with current regulations that had executive entities as non-included entities for reporting purposes, which he said the government intends to amend.

“The OECD also had concerns about the ability of the competent authority to test the actual data being used to substantiate the positions being taken when the financial institution makes the reporting. We will have to work with the regulators, and we’ve have preliminary discussions with the regulators already, to formulate an inspection or audit plan that would entail as part of an inspection the testing of an acceptable sample size of client accounts, to ensure that the data being used for the reporting purposes accurately portrays the position of the clients,” Pinder said.

“We view these issues as rather trivial and technical, and we maintain the position that they should not rise to the level of a non-compliant peer review report. Having said that, we have committed to addressing these deficiencies with a view to having the non-compliant elements reviewed and re-rated in the shortest period of time. The former administration was aware of these deficiencies and failed to correct them, ignored the identified improvements and adjustments recommended by the OECD and thus we find ourselves regarded as non-compliant. A comedy of errors by the FNM now led by a comedian, we will fix their missteps, we will remedy their wrongs.”