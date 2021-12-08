Pinder: Region must band together against uneven AML/CFT playing field

Attorney General Senator Ryan Pinder yesterday called on regional counterparts to band together in the face of continued moving goal posts to insist that every jurisdiction is playing on the same field globally.

Pointing to the resiliency of the region – withstanding earthquakes, volcano eruptions and hurricanes – Pinder said for the region to also be faced with the COVID-19 pandemic and its disproportionate impact on the region’s tourism and financial services sectors proved to be particularly challenging.

He was addressing the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists’ (ACAMS) 3rd Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference.

“As you would know, with more regulation comes more compliance and costs. We have to be able to strike a balance between the financial and economic viability of our small vulnerable countries and that of policing financial integrity, in many cases policing for others,” the attorney general said.

“Countries being placed on these various grey lists and blacklists can and do suffer devastating impacts on their economies, causing hardships for the local population, the financial sector stakeholders and economic development, as they hamper foreign direct investments and international finance which are critically important to The Bahamas and the Caribbean region. At times, listings on these various lists have no reason or rhyme in terms of which jurisdiction gets listed, which countries do not get listed and why one is listed.

“Even in our region, some of us have been listed on the EU AML blacklist and others, although meeting the so-called ‘requirement for listing’ – that of being on the FATF grey list – have not been listed. It is this kind of unlevel playing field that causes serious concern, as it is appears arbitrary as to who is listed and who is not.”

De-risking, Pinder added, has negatively affected the Caribbean, causing impacted jurisdictions to seek other financial technology options to service their needs.

“Fintech has come to the rescue of some of these jurisdictions and other costly relationships had to be arranged to service needs not able to be serviced fully by fintech companies. The withdrawal of banking services has been felt most in our family of islands,” he said.

“To address this issue, The Bahamas has turned to a fintech solution, we have introduced the Sand Dollar digital Bahamian currency to alleviate the lack of banking and other facilities in the smaller Family Islands. Your discussion on de-risking should be insightful, hopefully exploring fintech solutions in this area.”

Last December, The Bahamas was delisted from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list on anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) after two years of considered noncompliance.

Pinder said stakeholders must be constantly be on guard and do the work that needs to be done in the Caribbean to continuously curb the financial crimes inclusive of money laundering and terrorist and proliferation financing.

“For The Bahamas, I can clearly state that we will continue to play our part to make our country unattractive to the purveyors of financial crimes and ensure whenever possible illicit funds are confiscated and the criminals prosecuted,” he said.

“We stand ready and willing to continue partnerships with ACAMS and other like-minded trade organizations to keep our region focused on raising public awareness and sharing information between our law enforcement and other competent authorities, to achieve a higher level of success in limiting these criminal activities and disrupting access to our financial institutions and financial systems.”