Pinder says detention center reforms saving taxpayers millions

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said on Thursday the government introduced “reform mechanisms” at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre to ensure that the law is followed and deal with undue delay in the deportation of detainees.

The attorney general was responding to a recent Privy Council ruling that said the government should move expeditiously when deciding whether to deport people accused of violating the Immigration Act – within one to two days – otherwise, the lawful basis for the

continued detention of the detainees falls away.

“In fact, on coming to office, I must have had … eight, 10 habeas corpus matters in front of me, at the detention center, [where] there was such a delay in deportation,” said Pinder at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Think about this, I saw eight to 10 of them in my first month or two. Each one of those damages are awarded in the range of $80,000 to $90,000. That’s almost $1 million in damages.

“We instantly put in a reform mechanism where our lawyers meet at the detention center weekly. Every single week, I have a group of lawyers meet at the detention center to ensure that the process of law and order as appropriate is followed.

“Since coming to office, we’ve had no habeas corpus matters filed against the government of The Bahamas on a delay with respect to deportation; not a single one of them, saving, yet again, the public purse millions of dollars on unnecessary damages.”

The Privy Council ruled in the case of Douglas Ngumi, a Kenyan man who was unlawfully detained for more than six years at Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

The Privy Council said once a recommendation for deportation is made, the minister responsible has the power to order deportation, and the governor general is empowered to authorize that person’s detention pending deportation.

“Absent special circumstances, such decisions should ordinarily be made within a matter of one to two working days,” the Privy Council ruled.

“Unless the minister or the governor general, as the case may be, can show that longer than this is required for due consideration to be given to the making of their respective decisions, after that time the lawful basis for the continued detention of the detainee will fall away and he must be released at that point.”

Ngumi was detained from January 12, 2011 until August 4, 2017 at the facility.

The Court of Appeal awarded him $750,000 in damages. He appealed to the Privy Council, challenging the assessment of damages and that his initial three months in detention were unlawful.

The Privy Council dismissed Ngumi’s appeal to increase the damages.

It did side with Ngumi on his claim that he was unlawfully detained during the first three months of his detention and awarded him an additional $50,000.