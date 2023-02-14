Pinnacle pushes back Red Lobster opening to Q4 

Citing “various market factors”, Pinnacle Franchise Brands has pushed back the opening of the country’s first Red Lobster restaurant to the final quarter of the year.

As a result, the Bahamian company told shareholders in a letter over the weekend that its first and flagship location will open in Trinidad and Tobago in the second quarter of the year.

As for its Bahamas location, Pinnacle said the company is gearing up to begin work on that project.

“Your support has been instrumental in getting us to this point and we are excited to announce that our first project is getting ready to begin. After careful consideration, and being subject to various market factors, our first restaurant will open in Trinidad and Tobago. The design work has been completed, the structure is in place and fit-out is anticipated to commence in the next two weeks, with a target opening date of the second quarter of 2023,” the company stated in a shareholder letter dated February 10.

“We are confident that our flagship location in Trinidad and Tobago will set the standard for the Pinnacle brand and be a great success. The restaurant is located at one of the most successful malls in Valsayn. In addition, we are pleased to announce that work for our Nassau, Bahamas restaurant is about to commence. The target open date for that location is the last quarter of 2023, and we are confident that it will be a fantastic addition to the Pinnacle portfolio.”

Pinnacle raised $1,851,000 through local crowdfunding platform ArawakX in 2021, promising to open the Caribbean region’s first Red Lobster franchise by the first quarter of 2022.

The company said it still has its targets set to expand with potential partners in other jurisdictions such as Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

“Our goal is to expand the Pinnacle brand regionally as outlined in our franchise agreement, and provide the same high-quality dining experiences to our customers. We are excited with the progress achieved to date, and further updates to our shareholders will be forthcoming as we near our opening dates,” Pinnacle said.