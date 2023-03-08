Pintard appeals for loyalty as Minnis speaks in Garden Hills

Battle lines appeared to have been drawn in the Free National Movement (FNM) last night as party leader Michael Pintard and former leader Dr. Hubert Minnis had what some viewed as a direct confrontation against each other, but at separate locations.

While both men spent time castigating the Davis administration over matters including government spending, inflation and taxation, it was the brewing conflict within the opposition party that was most evident.

Minnis spoke to FNMs at the Garden Hills Constituency Association meeting even though one senior FNM — Deputy Chairman Don Saunders — confirmed earlier in the evening that the association chairman was advised by the party leadership not to hold the meeting.

Pintard, meanwhile, was speaking at a Centreville association meeting.

His address came hours after the FNM informed the media that he would be doing so.

Both men spoke at the same time and were live on Facebook.

The FNM’s official Facebook page streamed Pintard and Minnis’ page streamed the Garden Hills meeting.

While he covered a range of issues, at the end, Pintard said there needs to be unity and loyalty in the party.

“We believe we should use all the qualified, competent people we can get it,” said Pintard, who has led the party since November 2021 and is a former minister in the Minnis cabinet.

“Competence is important. What is also important is loyalty.

“We have to be more loyal to the brand and to the team than to our own personal ambitions.

“I told you the story before. I was sent on two tough runs. One of them was right here. The last time I was even confirmed by the association to run in one nice, safe seat and it didn’t work out. I still ended up in a tough one. But I never doubted the value of the leader at that time.

“So even if I doubt if it was working for me, I know he could work for the country. I never confused my personal situation with what is good for you, for us, for the brand.

“There is going to be some times where things don’t work out well for us individually. Some days we have to suck it up because there are some crises bigger than our personal situation.

“But this is not license for an organization to abuse its people. It is just to say sometimes we have to look beyond our personal situation for what is good, what is in the best interest of the party, but more importantly, the country.

“So, loyalty is important.”

Pintard told supporters, who were cheering him on, that he loves The Bahamas and the party.

“The reality is that the day that you decide that our love affair is over I’ll keep loving you even if it means from a further distance,” he said.

“But I will never leave the organization that you and I have helped to build. Not only will I not leave it. I will seek not to behave in a manner that I damage the organization that we built.

“It’s bigger than any one man, bigger than any one woman.

“We have a government steeped in victimization. If we are going to fight them, we have to pull together.

“We have a government who are creating opportunities for a select few. If we are going to expose what they are doing and ensure that they live by fair play, we have to pull together.”

After Minnis spoke in Garden Hills, he was asked about Pintard’s comments in Centreville that the party is bigger than any one individual.

He said, “Michael Pintard is the leader. I respect the leadership.”

Minnis noted that he was invited to speak at the Garden Hills meeting.

“If I’m invited to speak, I speak,” he said.

The Nassau Guardian reported last week that when the former prime minister attended an FNM Council meeting Thursday before last, things got heated when Minnis voiced his objection to being prevented from addressing association meetings.

Saunders explained in an interview with this newspaper yesterday that he and other members of the leadership team were set to hold a meeting in Garden Hills to help “develop the association”.

He said Pintard’s goal is to strengthen the various constituency associations.

“We went into an election with associations that were not as strong as they should have been and we feel that was a contribution to us losing the last election,” Saunders said.

He said, “…I’m going to say it, there appears to be individuals, and that may or may not include Dr. Minnis, that are on a campaign trail.

“They are on a campaign trail to start a leadership campaign.

“That is not where we are trying to go in building our associations right. So if you persons going, who may or may not include Dr. Minnis but surely his surrogates, going and campaigning in these associations during these meetings instead of focusing on building these associations at the juncture we are at; we only had a leadership convention a year and a half ago or so. We are not at the point of campaigning and making our association meetings a feeding ground for campaigns.”