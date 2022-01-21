Pintard blasts govt for missing financial reporting deadlines

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard said yesterday that the government is late on critical financial reporting to the nation and is therefore in breach of the law by not meeting the November deadline for the production of the annual Fiscal Strategy Report.

Passed under the Minnis administration and aimed at providing greater accountability through regular fiscal accounting, the Public Financial Management Act and the Public Debt Management Act came into effect last July.

Pintard charged that the Davis administration is in breach of many of the core accountability and transparency elements of these laws and are, simply put, “breaking the law”.

“This PLP administration did not meet the November deadline for the production of the annual Fiscal Strategy Report as required by law. The administration indicated that they would instead provide the 2021 report immediately after the debate on the Supplementary Budget Bill. It is now weeks past the debate on the supplementary budget and we are into a new year. Still we have no Fiscal Strategy Report. This Davis administration was late on its first quarter fiscal report,” Pintard said.

“They are late on the critical fiscal strategy report and have provided no reason for this extended tardiness. Their failure to produce their medium term fiscal strategy is especially concerning given the potential impact of the recent tax policy changes on the government deficits and debt. The government’s own published analysis, prepared by the University of The Bahamas, said on page two that the recent tax change would lead to a ‘worsening of the current account, the fiscal deficit and the debt-to-GDP ratio’.

“With the prospect of a deteriorating fiscal situation, it is even more critical that the government releases its 2021 Fiscal Strategy Report immediately and share with the Bahamian people how it intends to move the country back toward balanced budgets and a sustainable debt trajectory.”

The Public Debt Management (PDM) Bill was aimed at ensuring that the government’s financing needs and payment obligations are met on a timely basis and at the lowest possible cost.

It requires that the government present an annual debt management strategy to be debated before the end of January each year.

Pintard said it appears unlikely the government will meet that deadline as well.

“They are late with the publication of the Annual Debt Management Strategy. Sections 11 and 12 of the Debt Management Act, 2021 require the strategy to be laid at the same November time frame as the Fiscal Strategy report,” he said.

“The House of Assembly is to debate the strategy by the end of January. We have seen no sign of this report.”

As for the Public Procurement Act and the requirements that the government publish details of awarded contracts, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis defended the government’s lack of reporting, noting that the “transformative and wide-ranging legislation” required government to train the public service to implement it, which had not been done before the September 1 date of effect.

Pintard said that reason is not good enough.

“These are simple and straightforward requirements. There is absolutely no good reason why the government is not following the law. The government can and must publish these legally required details online and in the newspaper just as they do any other regular government notice. The government is failing miserably on the very basics of accountability and transparency,” he said.

“Both Kwasi Thompson, the member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama and I, have on multiple occasions demanded on behalf of the Bahamian people that the government obey the law and provide the information they are legally mandated to do.”