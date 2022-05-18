Pintard blasts PM as ‘irresponsible’

Prime Minister Philip Davis’ declaration in the House of Assembly on Monday that $10 million in public funds sent to the National Food Distribution Task Force “simply vanished” amounted to aspersions of “grand theft”, and Davis is obligated to advise the Bahamian people what steps his administration intends to take after such a statement, Free National Movement Leader (FNM) Michael Pintard said yesterday.

“If there is misfeasance or malfeasance, unethical or illegal activity, every government is duty bound to find it, to correct the systems that led to it and to hold to account persons responsible,” Pintard said.

“What governments should not do is to cast aspersions, relentlessly release innuendos, poison the well — and the well includes public opinion; it includes a potential jury pool.”

Pintard said the government should simply lay the facts “without all of this commentary in advance”.

He insisted that, rather than leading with the facts, the prime minister has for months been leading with innuendos.

Pintard said it seemed to him that Davis was being irresponsible in continuing a narrative intended to demonize the former administration, which put in place the food program.

The initiative fed thousands of Bahamians in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister drew the conclusion that more than $10 million in public funds had disappeared after an auditor — ATI Company Ltd. — which was engaged by the government, said that two NGOs that were involved in the program and collectively received a disbursement of over $10 million failed to provide requested information in a timely fashion.

While Davis did not name the two NGOs, the ATI report, which he tabled in Parliament, pointed to Lend a Hand Bahamas and IDEA Relief.

Pintard said yesterday the official opposition intends to carefully go through the 138-page report and consider its findings.

ATI identified significant administrative deficiencies in the food program and highlighted inadequate reconciliation procedures surrounding the expenditure of $53 million in public funds.

Pintard said the prime minister’s months-long “targeting” of NGOs “really doesn’t make sense”.

“What is the end game?” he questioned.

“If you’re laying the report in a communication on the food program, one of the things I thought the prime minister was duty bound to do is to say what steps the government has and is taking in this regard and none of that was there.”

Referring to the upcoming budget debate, Pintard predicted, “This is going to be a re-enactment of the mid-year budget statement to characterize the former administration in a particular way, and we’ve already said if anything inappropriate or ill-advised was done, the now-government must take the necessary steps to address it.

“We’re not holding brief for anything that is inappropriate, but what it appears so far is that much … of what he has put forth has not met the standard of hyperbole, accusation and poisoning of the well that he has been doing.”

The FNM leader said the prime minister is merely continuing a certain political narrative.

“And for those who will not follow the story to its conclusion, they are left thinking that, ‘you know what, malfeasance took place; some folks got awfully rich, etc.,’ and even when he softens his position on that, it still doesn’t remove the reputational damage,” Pintard said.

“And so, when you raise a new accusation on top of the one that you did not verify before, then you are, again, continuing this narrative of painting this picture of just widespread and consistent corruption and now everybody is guilty by association, and I think that is the strategy.”

He added, “That is not to say that inappropriate things cannot and will not be found. What it is to say is that at every turn, the prime minister is seeking to anchor this particular point even when it is baseless, even when he is unable to verify it with the facts he lays on the table, and often he doesn’t lay the facts; he makes the accusation.

“And so, I believe this is a pretext for what he is going to do in the budget communication and I gather they are going to do this for a long time in their administration because they have already signaled they will revisit other government departments and programs, so I suspect this is going to be a strategy employed across his administration.”

The ATI review of the program was an “agreed-upon procedures report”, which Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said cost under $150,000.

The auditor general is currently auditing the National Food Distribution Task Force.