Pintard calls for details on BPL fuel charge

While Minister of Works Alfred Sears said the government is committed to Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) fuel hedging program, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard yesterday called for Sears to clarify whether or not a new rate has been locked in and the details of it.

Given that the fuel surcharge has historically represented a significant portion of consumers’ electricity bills in The Bahamas, recently skyrocketing fuel prices have raised concern throughout the country over the potential impact.

“The way that you guard against these extreme variations or fluctuations is to try and lock in a particular price for a period of time so you have some predictability in the system,” Pintard said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“So, he should really indicate if they have done that, when they did it, [and] at what rate did they lock in each barrel of fuel on the international market.”

His comments came after Sears told reporters that an increase in electricity bills is “always possible”.

Sears said on Wednesday that the government is “committed” to the hedging program, but Pintard said that comment does not accurately represent what has happened over the past several months.

Pintard claimed that after coming to office, the Davis administration did not execute the necessary trades to maintain the rate negotiated by the previous government.

“I have been very insistent in accusing the minister of misleading both the House and the public on this subject and he has yet to provide a straight answer on this subject,” he said.

“So, when he makes a further comment that there is likely to be fluctuation in the prices of the bills and this is a result of inflation, again, he is continuing the storytelling.

“So, if he now wishes to say we have gone back to the hedging program, having learned our lesson by failure to execute [the trades] in September and again in December, that would be welcome, depending on what the rate is they have locked the country into at this time.

“But what we do know definitively is that they did not maintain that preferential rate that was locked in while we were in office and that they failed to continue.

“So, it’s important that he indicate … at what point have they executed the trade because that would tell us when and at what rate did they lock in the price of fuel so that we are able to predict … what the pass-through cost is going to be to them.

“His reference to inflation is again misleading.”

In February, BPL released, then retracted, a statement announcing that customers’ fuel charges will increase from 10.5 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 13.7 cents per kWh.

The BPL statement noted that the fuel charge increase was unavoidable due to a “tremendous rise in global prices”.

However, former BPL CEO Whitney Heastie recalled the statement less than two hours after it was released.

The ordeal immediately raised questions over the state of the hedging program, which was implemented under the Minnis administration in 2020, and resulted in notable reductions in the cost of electricity.

Pintard said it is estimated that a failure to execute the trades in September and December has cost taxpayers roughly $50 million.

He maintained that had the Davis administration kept up with the hedging trades that began under the Minnis administration, BPL could have secured fuel at much lower costs than it has now.